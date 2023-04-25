Technology News
  Retailers Invited to Join ONDC by Union Minister Piyush Goyal to Reduce Dominance of Big Tech Firms

Retailers Invited to Join ONDC by Union Minister Piyush Goyal to Reduce Dominance of Big Tech Firms

ONDC, the non-profit company promoted by the government, is designed as an open platform for e-commerce retail.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 April 2023 19:03 IST
Retailers Invited to Join ONDC by Union Minister Piyush Goyal to Reduce Dominance of Big Tech Firms



Highlights
  • ONDC eyes to promote an open platform for e-commerce retail
  • ONDC Iis a non-profit company
  • The platform is using a system of creating an inter-operable network

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday invited all big and small retailers to join the government-promoted Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), as it would help in creating huge opportunities for everybody.

ONDC aims to promote an open platform for all aspects of e-commerce retail. It would help small retailers expand their business through e-commerce medium and reduce the dominance of giants in the sector.

It is a non-profit company, which is formulating a set of standards for voluntary adoption by sellers or logistics providers or payments gateway operators.

ONDC will require an undertaking from each participant at the time of onboarding that it will comply with the policy in its entirety.

"The Walmarts and Flipkarts of the world the Tatas, and Reliances of the world, everybody has a role in making ONDC a success. So, we would like to invite everybody to be part of this journey in a free and fair manner and nobody will be discriminated against. It is open to all. ONDC is open for business," Goyal said here at a function.

The industry ministry and the consumer affairs ministry are working together to ensure that the grievances of consumers are addressed.

"We are making sure that this platform remains absolutely agnostic to any influence," Goyal said, adding the platform would allow the e-commerce sector to flourish without damaging a large section of stakeholders and small retailers.

It would allow small retailers to participate in this journey of new technologies and new ways of doing business.

"ONDC threatens nobody. Even big e-commerce is not threatened. It only unlocks and opens the doors of opportunity," he added.

The platform, he said, is using a system of creating an inter-operable network, allowing different platforms to collaborate and create an interface to help the buyers and sellers.

"ONDC will be the transformational e-commerce platform not just in India but across the world, in the years to come," he said.

On the public procurement portal GeM, he said, it has saved Rs. 40,000 crore taxpayers' money.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: ONDC, Piyush Goyal, Open Network for Digital Commerce, Walmart, Flipkart
Government Aims to Digitise 3,100 Crore Documents Ahead of Launch of Phase-3 of E-Courts Project


 
 






