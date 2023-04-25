Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Beats Expectations to Cross 500 Million User Mark as First Quarter Loss Widens

Spotify Beats Expectations to Cross 500 Million User Mark as First Quarter Loss Widens

Spotify says the number of paying users on its platform has grown to 210 million.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 25 April 2023 18:28 IST
Spotify Beats Expectations to Cross 500 Million User Mark as First Quarter Loss Widens

In January, Spotify announced it was cutting around 600 jobs out of around 10,000

Highlights
  • Spotify posted a first quarter operating loss of EUR 156 million
  • Its venture into podcasts has also been a source of controversy
  • Spotify invested more than EUR 1 billion into podcasting in recent years

Music streaming giant Spotify on Tuesday reported that it had 515 million monthly active users as of the end of March, beating expectations, as its operating loss deepened.

The Swedish company also saw the number of paying subscribers grow to 210 million.

Analysts queried by Factset had expected the total monthly active users to reach around 501 million on average, and paying subscribers to reach 207 million.

Spotify said in a statement it had posted its "strongest" first quarter "since going public in 2018," with nearly all performance indicators "surpassing expectations."

The company also posted a first quarter operating loss of EUR 156 million (roughly Rs. 1409 crore), compared to an operating loss of EUR 6 million (roughly Rs. 54 crore) a year earlier.

The widened loss was, according to the company, attributed to a higher headcount compared to a year earlier and changes in social charges.

In January, following similar moves by other tech industry giants, the streaming giant announced it was cutting around 600 jobs out of around 10,000. Its operating expenses were also increased due to severance-related charges.

Boosted by the growing number of users, revenue — of which the majority comes from paying subscribers — grew 14 percent to EUR 3 billion (roughly Rs. 27,082 crore).

But this fell short of analysts expectations of EUR 3.4 billion (roughly Rs. 30,694 crore).

The platform has only occasionally posted a quarterly profit since its launch and has regularly posted annual losses, despite strong subscriber growth and having had a head start on its rivals such as Apple Music and Amazon Music.

For the whole of 2022, it posted a net loss of EUR 430 million (roughly Rs. 3,882 crore), compared to a loss of EUR 34 million (roughly Rs. 306 crore) in 2021.

Spotify has also invested more than EUR 1 billion (roughly Rs. 9,028 crore) into podcasting in recent years, but analysts say the company has yet to prove the investment is bearing fruit.

Its venture into podcasts has also been a source of controversy, with US star Joe Rogan accused of spreading misinformation in his shows.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Joe Rogan
Government Against E-Retailers' Predatory Pricing, Restriction of Choice: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Related Stories

Spotify Beats Expectations to Cross 500 Million User Mark as First Quarter Loss Widens
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  2. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Price in India, Variants Leaked: Check Here
  3. Poco F5 Confirmed to Get This Snapdragon SoC; to Launch Soon in India
  4. Exploring 'Options' After WTO Panel Ruling on IT Tariffs, Government Says
  5. Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro With Curved Display Debuts in India: Check Price
  6. ChatGPT: How to Use AI as a Virtual Financial Adviser
  7. Infinix Smart 7 HD Will Launch in India on This Date
  8. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  9. Vivo T2 5G Review: Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  10. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Beats Expectations to Cross 500 Million User Mark as First Quarter Loss Widens
  2. Government Against E-Retailers' Predatory Pricing, Restriction of Choice: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
  3. Government Exploring 'Options' After WTO Panel Ruling on IT Tariffs, Rules Out Immediate Impact
  4. Why Facebook Parent Meta Is Scrambling to Catch Up on AI Technology
  5. Twitter Blue Subscribers' Verified Accounts Are Now 'Prioritised', Elon Musk Says
  6. Poco F5 to Come WIth Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, Expected to Launch in India Soon
  7. Nokia G11 Plus Receives Android 13 Stable Update: How to Download
  8. KuCoin Users Lost Thousands in 45-Minute-Long Twitter Hack, Here’s What Happened
  9. Renault to Overhaul Software Architecture Ahead of Goal to Be on Par With Tesla by 2026
  10. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Global Launch Timings Revealed: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.