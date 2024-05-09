Technology News

Elon Musk's Neuralink Says Implant Had Issues After First Human Surgery

Neuralink said that it’s currently working on improving text entry for the device as well as cursor control

By Sarah McBride, Bloomberg | Updated: 9 May 2024 15:55 IST
Elon Musk's Neuralink Says Implant Had Issues After First Human Surgery

Photo Credit: Reuters

Traditionally, surgeons have placed brain implants directly on top of the brain tissue itself

Highlights
  • Neuralink has issued a series of software fixes
  • The firm eventually aims to extend to the use of physical world devices
  • Neuralink had tested the device extensively in animals before human trial
Advertisement

In a setback for Elon Musk's brain technology company, Neuralink, the device it implanted in its first human patient has had mechanical issues, the company wrote in a blog post.

In the weeks following the January surgery on patient Noland Arbaugh, some of the electrode-studded threads that sit in the brain tissue began to retract from that tissue, the company said, resulting in the device not working properly.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported news of the malfunction. 

Neuralink said it compensated for that retraction through a series of software fixes, which “produced a rapid and sustained improvement that has now superseded Noland's initial performance.”

The company said that it's currently working on improving text entry for the device as well as cursor control — and that it eventually aims to extend to the use of physical world devices such as robotic arms and wheelchairs. 

People who work in the brain-implant field said the complications may have arisen from the fact that the threads connect to a device that sits within the skull bone, rather than on the surface of the brain tissue. “One thing engineers and scientists fail to appreciate is how much the brain moves within the intracrainial space,” said Eric Leuthardt, a neurosurgeon at the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis. “Just nodding your head or abruptly moving it can lead to perturbations of several millimeters.”

Traditionally, surgeons have placed brain implants directly on top of the brain tissue itself, where they move “like a boat on the water,” said Matt Angle, chief executive officer of rival brain-implant company Paradromics Inc. Having threads that retract “is not normal for a brain implant,” he said.

Before implanting the device in Arbaugh, a quadriplegic, Neuralink had tested the device extensively in animals. One potential issue, though, is that because animals' brains are smaller, the electrodes don't shift as much as they do in humans, Leuthardt said.

The report comes as Neuralink is seeking to implant its device in more human subjects. Any malfunctions could cause delays in the Food and Drug Administration approval process.

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Neuralink, Elon Musk
Government to Delay Digital Payments Market Share Cap, Helping Walmart-Backed PhonePe, Google Pay

Related Stories

Elon Musk's Neuralink Says Implant Had Issues After First Human Surgery
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ With Up to 50dB ANC Debut in India: See Price
  2. Apple Cuts Price of iPad (2022) Model in India: Check New Price
  3. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (3rd Gen) Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Nokia 3210 Debuts With New Colours, 4G Connectivity for 25th Anniversary
  5. Realme GT 6T Confirmed to Debut in India Later This Month With This SoC
  6. Realme GT Neo 6 Debuts With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC : See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's Neuralink Says Implant Had Issues After First Human Surgery
  2. Sennheiser Accentum TWS With Up to 28 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Realme GT Neo 6 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Government to Delay Digital Payments Market Share Cap, Helping Walmart-Backed PhonePe, Google Pay
  5. Instagram Testing Support for Cross-Posting Images to Threads: Report
  6. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K With Support for More than 12,000 Apps Debuts in India: Price, Features
  7. Microsoft’s Xbox Is Planning More Cuts After Closing Down Bethesda Studios
  8. Xiaomi Mix Flip, Mix Fold 4 Tipped to Launch in Q3 2024, Camera Details Leaked
  9. Zomato Unveils Weather Union, a Crowd-Supported Real-Time Weather Monitoring System
  10. Bitget, Alchemy Pay Partner to Allow Crypto Purchasing via Indian Rupee and UPI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »