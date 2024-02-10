Technology News

Elon Musk's Neuralink Switches Location of Incorporation From Delaware to Nevada

Switching the state of incorporation for Tesla could come with hurdles such as investor lawsuits.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 February 2024 16:08 IST
Elon Musk's Neuralink Switches Location of Incorporation From Delaware to Nevada

Photo Credit: Reuters

Neuralink had implanted its first brain chip in a human patient last week

Highlights
  • Last September Neuralink had received approval for brain implants
  • People with cervical spinal cord injury could qualify for the study
  • The study will use a robot to surgically place a BCI implant
Advertisement

Elon Musk's brain-chip implant company, Neuralink, changed its location of incorporation from Delaware to Nevada, according to the business portals of both states.

The development comes about a week after Musk said Tesla would hold a shareholder vote to transfer its state of incorporation to Texas from Delaware after a judge invalidated his $56 billion (roughly Rs. 4,64,880 crore) pay package.

However, switching the state of incorporation for Tesla could come with hurdles such as investor lawsuits, particularly if it was seen as a move to secure his pay package, legal experts said.

Musk said last week that Neuralink had implanted its first brain chip in a human patient, who was recovering well after the procedure.

Neuralink did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In September 2023, the company received approval from an independent review board to begin recruitment for the first human trial of its brain implant for paralysis patients.

Those with paralysis due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis may qualify for the study, it said but did not reveal how many participants would be enrolled in the trial, which will take about six years to complete.

The study will use a robot to surgically place a brain-computer interface (BCI) implant in a region of the brain that controls the intention to move, Neuralink said, adding that its initial goal is to enable people to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts alone.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Neuralink, Elon Musk
Apple to Settle Trade Secrets Lawsuit With Chip Startup Rivos

Related Stories

Elon Musk's Neuralink Switches Location of Incorporation From Delaware to Nevada
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's Neuralink Switches Location of Incorporation From Delaware to Nevada
  2. Apple to Settle Trade Secrets Lawsuit With Chip Startup Rivos
  3. Google Phone Spotted on Geekbench; Tipped to be Google Pixel 9 Series Model With Tensor G4 SoC
  4. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Expected MWC 2024 Launch
  5. iPhone 15 Available With Over Rs. 13,000 Discount on Flipkart: Here Are Details
  6. Apple Updates App Store Connect, TestFlight Ahead of Upcoming Support for Third-Party App Marketplaces in the EU
  7. Instagram Spotted Working on AI Message Writing Feature; Threads Tests Post Bookmarks
  8. GTA 6 Trailer Leak Was 'Disappointing' but Did Not Hurt the Team, Says Take-Two CEO: Report
  9. New Nokia Smartphones Expected to Launch; Multiple Models Spotted on IMEI Database
  10. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Design Leaked Again via Hands-on Image; Suggests Circular Rear Camera Module
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »