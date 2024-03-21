Technology News

Neuralink Shows First Brain-Chip Patient Using His Mind to Play Online Chess

A 29-year-old patient paralyzed below the shoulder played chess on his laptop and moved the cursor using the Neuralink device.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 March 2024 13:52 IST
Highlights
  • Neuralink showed its brain-chip patient playing online chess on Wednesday
  • The company implanted its first patient with a brain chip in January
  • Neuralink aims to help people control computers using their thoughts
Advertisement

Elon Musk's brain-chip startup Neuralink livestreamed on Wednesday its first patient implanted with a chip using his mind to play online chess.

Noland Arbaugh, the 29-year-old patient who was paralyzed below the shoulder after a diving accident, played chess on his laptop and moved the cursor using the Neuralink device. The implant seeks to enable people to control a computer cursor or keyboard using only their thoughts.

Arbaugh had received an implant from the company in January and could control a computer mouse using his thoughts, Musk said last month.

"The surgery was super easy," Arbaugh said in the video streamed on Musk's social media platform X, referring to the implant procedure. "I literally was released from the hospital a day later. I have no cognitive impairments.

"I had basically given up playing that game," Arbaugh said, referring to the game Civilization VI, "you all (Neuralink) gave me the ability to do that again and played for 8 hours straight."

Elaborating on his experience with the new technology, Arbaugh said that it is "not perfect" and they "have run into some issues."

"I don't want people to think that this is the end of the journey, there's still a lot of work to be done, but it has already changed my life," he added.

Kip Ludwig, former program director for neural engineering at the U.S. National Institutes of Health, said what Neuralink showed was not a "breakthrough."

"It is still in the very early days post-implantation, and there is a lot of learning on both the Neuralink side and the subject's side to maximize the amount of information for control that can be achieved," he added.

Even so, Ludwig said it was a positive development for the patient that they have been able to interface with a computer in a way they were not able to before the implant. "It's certainly a good starting point," he said.

Last month, Reuters reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspectors found problems with record keeping and quality controls for animal experiments at Elon Musk's Neuralink, less than a month after the startup said it was cleared to test its brain implants in humans. Neuralink did not respond then to questions about the FDA's inspection.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Civilization VI

Civilization VI

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • New mechanisms tell casual players what to focus on
  • Working towards non-domination victories easier than before
  • Art style and music adds to game aesthetic
  • Bad
  • Improved AI still fails to adapt
  • Single advisor system can confuse some
  • Envoy system can feel game-y
Read detailed 2K Games Civilization VI review
Genre Strategy
Platform Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, iOS, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Civilization
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Neuralink, Brain chip, Elon Musk
OpenAI’s GPT Store Runs Into Trouble With Spam, Impersonation, and Unlawful Bots

Related Stories

Neuralink Shows First Brain-Chip Patient Using His Mind to Play Online Chess
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T3 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus 12R Gets a New Variant in India: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Said to Arrive With This Flagship Exynos Chipset
  4. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G India Launch Teased by Flipkart
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed; Key Details Revealed
  6. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Features Revealed; Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Nothing to Allow Community Members to Design a Special Edition Phone 2a
  8. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Automatically Transcribe Voice Notes
  9. Samsung Granted Patents for Tri-Fold and Rollable Display Technologies
  10. Madhav Sheth Teases Imminent Launch of Magic 6 Series in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI’s GPT Store Runs Into Trouble With Spam, Impersonation, and Unlawful Bots
  2. Neuralink Shows First Brain-Chip Patient Using His Mind to Play Online Chess
  3. Vivo T3 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, Sony IMX882 Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. BlackRock Files With SEC to Offer Fund With Tokenization Firm Securitize
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Feature Same Processor as International Galaxy S24 Series Models
  6. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Revealed; Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Coinbase Plans to Launch Futures Trading for Dogecoin, Lauds Memecoin’s Transition Over Years
  8. Google DeepMind Unveils TacticAI, an AI Tool Developed with Liverpool FC for Corner Kick Insights
  9. OnePlus 12R Gets a New 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Specifications
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Feature to Transcribe Voice Notes on Latest Android Beta Version
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »