Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google, Meta to End Access to News Articles in Canada if Bill That Asks Them to Pay Publishers Is Passed

Google, Meta to End Access to News Articles in Canada if Bill That Asks Them to Pay Publishers Is Passed

Canada's proposed legislation would force platforms like Google, Meta to pay Canadian news publishers for their content.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 May 2023 10:30 IST
Google, Meta to End Access to News Articles in Canada if Bill That Asks Them to Pay Publishers Is Passed

Google may be forced to remove links to news articles found in Canadian search results

Highlights
  • Meta would also end the availability of news content in Canada
  • Ottawa's proposal is similar to the law that Australia passed in 2021
  • This year, Google tested blocking some Canadian users' access to news

Google and Meta would withdraw access to news articles in Canada if legislation compelling internet companies to pay news publishers is passed, company executives told Canadian lawmakers on Wednesday.

Canada's proposed legislation would force platforms like Google parent Alphabet and Facebook parent Meta Platforms to negotiate commercial deals and pay Canadian news publishers for their content, part of a broader global trend to make tech firms pay for news.

Google may be forced to remove links to news articles found in Canadian search results if the bill passes, its vice president of news Richard Gingras said in testimony to a Senate committee, citing an "uncapped financial liability" if it had to pay publishers for linking to their sites.

Meta would also end the availability of news content in Canada if the bill is passed as currently drafted, said Rachel Curran, head of public policy for Meta in Canada.

Ottawa's proposal is similar to a ground-breaking law that Australia passed in 2021, which also triggered threats from Google and Facebook to curtail their services. Both eventually struck deals with Australian media companies after amendments to the legislation were offered.

This year, Google tested blocking some Canadian users' access to news as a potential response to the legislation, a move Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a "terrible mistake."

Google last year linked to Canadian news publishers more than 3.6 billion times, Gingras said, helping those companies make money on ads and new subscriptions.

Curran said Facebook feeds sent Canadian publishers more than 1.9 billion clicks in the 12 months ending April 2022, worth an estimated $230 million (roughly Rs. 18.78 crore) in free marketing.

"A framework that requires us to compensate publishers for links or news content they voluntarily put on our platforms is unworkable," Curran said.

The bill introduced in April 2022 by Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez is the latest legislation aiming to make digital media platforms pay for linking news content.

"All we're asking the tech giants like Facebook and Google to do is negotiate fair deals with news outlets when they profit from their work," Heritage Ministry spokesperson Laura Scaffidi said. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Meta, Facebook, Alphabet
AMD Ryzen 7040U Series CPUs for Ultra-Slim Laptops Unveiled: Zen 4 Architecture, RDNA 3 Graphics, Ryzen AI

Related Stories

Google, Meta to End Access to News Articles in Canada if Bill That Asks Them to Pay Publishers Is Passed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Now Live for Prime Users: Best Deals on Phones
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Launch Timeline Confirmed, Here's When It Will Debut
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals for Prime Members
  4. Moto G 5G (2023), Moto G Stylus (2023) Debut With 5,000mAh Battery: Details
  5. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  6. Google Pixel 7a Promo Images Leaked Online: Check Full Specifications
  7. Motorola Edge+ (2023) With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Goes Official
  8. Nokia XR21 With IP69K Rating Launched: Check Details Here
  9. Realme 11 Pro 5G With Textured Back, Curved Display Arrives on This Date
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Could Launch With an Upgraded Camera: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Agni 2 5G Live Image Leaked, Key Specifications Tipped: All Details
  2. FTC Says Meta Misled Parents on Child Protection Measures, Proposes Ban on Profiting From Minors' Data
  3. Google Pixel 7a Visits Geekbench, Reveals Scores and Key Specifications Ahead of Expected I/O 2023 Launch
  4. UK Antitrust Regulator CMA Refused Permission to Appeal Apple Ruling Over Mobile Browser Dominance
  5. Dune: Part Two Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Rides a Gigantic Sandworm
  6. Nokia XR21 With IP69K Rating, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price Specifications
  7. US FTC to Enforce Law to Rein in Risks Posed by AI as Calls for Regulation Grow
  8. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Users Transfer Chats to a New iPhone Without Using iCloud: Report
  9. Bitcoin Hovers Close to $28,900, Stablecoins Dip After the US Announces Another Interest Rate Hike
  10. Google Wins US Patent Trial Over Data-Retrieval Technology on Pixel Phones, Google Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.