Google I/O will begin on May 10 and the annual event will see the debut of Pixel 7a. Just a week before the official launch, a tipster has shared alleged promotional images and specifications of the Pixel 6a successor. The upcoming handset is shown in arctic blue, carbon, and cotton shades. The Google Pixel 7a is said to be powered by a Tensor G2 SoC. It could feature a 6.1-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Pixel 7a is said to carry a dual rear camera unit, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Tipster Roland Quandt has posted alleged promo images of the Pixel 7a on Twitter. In the leaked renders, the smartphone is shown in three colour options — arctic blue, carbon, and cotton — with a design similar to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. However, there might be more colour options for Pixel 7a when the handset officially launches.

The alleged marketing materials suggest a 6.1-inch full-HD+ display on the Pixel 7a with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is said to be powered by Google's in-house Tensor G2 chipset. The dual rear camera unit of the Pixel 7a is seen with a 64-megapixel primary wide sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Further, there could be a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to support both fast wired charging and wireless charging.

Google's Pixel 7a is said to offer different photo and videography features such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Night Sight. The Magic Eraser helps the user to rub out distractions from an image while the Photo Unblur can make blurry pictures sharper. The Night Sight assists in capturing high-quality images in low-light conditions. It will also have access to Google One VPN, as per the leaked marketing images.

The Google I/O 2023 event will kick start on May 10 and the Pixel 7a will also be unveiled in India on May 11. The company is also expected to introduce its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, during the event.

Pixel 7a will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart. It is expected to be priced between $450 to $500 (roughly Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 40,000).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.