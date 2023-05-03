Technology News

Google Pixel Tablet Leaked Render Suggests Design, Thick Bezels Ahead of Launch

Google Pixel Tablet is expected to go official during the Google I/O event set for May 10.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 May 2023 17:47 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Google Pixel Tablet is expected to run on Android 13

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Tablet is expected to run on Android 13
  • It is said to ship with 8GB of RAM
  • Google Pixel Tablet could be priced between EUR 600 - EUR 650

Google Pixel Tablet might debut during the Google I/O event next week alongside the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a and we are now getting more details on its design. Most recently, a known tipster has shared an alleged image of Google Pixel Tablet. The new render leak shows off the tablet in a new shade with white bezels and rounded corners. The Google Pixel Tablet was teased during the Pixel 7 series launch last year, but the company has remained tight-lipped about its specifications. It is expected to come with a Tensor G2 chipset and could be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared an alleged image of the Pixel Tablet on Twitter. The image suggests a light pink shade for the tablet. The display of the tablet appears to have slightly thick white bezels with rounded corners. The front camera is seen placed on the right bezel of the tablet when held vertically. A USB Type-C port and two cutouts for the speaker grille are also seen on its edge.

Last week, Blass showed off the home screen of the Pixel Tablet suggesting the user interface and wallpapers. As per a recent leak, the Pixel Tablet will be priced between EUR 600 - EUR 650 (Roughly Rs. 54,000 - 58,000). It is said to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options and could be offered in haze and porcelain shades.

The Google Pixel Tablet is expected to run on Android 13 and feature a 10.95-inch display with Google's USI 2.0 stylus support. It could run on Google's Tensor G2 SoC.

It is said to ship with 8GB of RAM and could offer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Google is rumoured to bundle a Charging Speaker Dock with the Pixel Tablet. It is likely to pack an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor at the front and rear. It is said to support 18W charging as well.

Google teased the Pixel Tablet during the Google I/O event in May last year alongside the Pixel 7 series smartphones. It was shown with a black frame and in a beige colour.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
