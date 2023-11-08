Google has announced new shopping features and tools that it says will help customers find the best deals on products. Just in time for the holiday season, the search engine giant's new tools will allow buyers to save products, track prices, and get price insights in Google Chrome and Google Search. They will also be able to see the best deals from across the Web in a new dedicating shopping destination on Search. According to Google, shoppers this time around will have access to double the number of deals as last year, with the help of comprehensive data on products and prices.

In its blog post announcing the new shopping tools, Google said it was introducing a dedicated deals page that curates products and offers from thousands of brands and retailers in one page. The new deals portal on Search will list products on sale from across different categories like apparel, electronics, toys, and beauty. “They'll include deals from a variety of merchants, including big-box stores, direct-to-consumer brands, luxury multi-brand retailers, designer labels and local stores,” Google said in the blog.

Shoppers can browse deals by category, click a product you like and visit the merchant site to get more information on the same. Categories are also curated to show products that you usually look for while signed in to your Google account. The deals page can be accessed by searching ‘shop deals' on Google. Specific product categories can be accessed directly, too, by typing in ‘shop apparel deals,' for example. It is not yet clear if the new deals page on Search will be available in India.

Google has also rolled out the ability to check for discounts on Chrome. A new tab in Chrome on desktop will now show users products they recently viewed on shopping sites in the “Resume browsing” card. While on a shopping website, users can also click the new Discount tag icon in the Chrome address bar to see a list of available coupon codes from the site.

Additionally, Google is also bringing price insights features, which are already available on Search, to Chrome on desktop. This will add a new “Shopping insights” label for supported shopping sites in the Chrome address bar, which when clicked will lead to a Chrome side panel that will show that product's typical price range and a price history graph for up to the last 90 days, Google said.

Finally, the company is making it easier to set alerts for price drops on both Search and Chrome. Shoppers can now click the bell icon next to the product name while looking for products on Search from Chrome on mobile devices to get email and push notifications in case the product's price goes down on retailers across the Web.

