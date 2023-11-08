Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped to Launch on January 17 in San Francisco

Samsung's last Galaxy Unpacked event was held in Seoul, South Korea in July last week.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2023 14:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped to Launch on January 17 in San Francisco

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 series was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 this year.

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series might go official in January mid
  • Samsung should have an official announcement regarding launch date soon
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Samsung usually announces its flagship Galaxy S series in either January or February during its Galaxy Unpacked launch event. We have already heard multiple rumours about the upcoming Galaxy S24 phones including their potential pricing. Thanks to a new leak, we now also know when it could launch. A well-known known tipster claims that Samsung will launch its next-generation flagship smartphone series in mid-January 2024. The Galaxy Unpacked event might be held in San Francisco.

If a recent post from tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) is to be believed, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra will launch on January 17 next year. The Galaxy Unpacked event is said to take place in San Francisco, in the US.

The tipster corroborates past claims made regarding the launch date. A recent report from South Korea stated that Samsung's manufacturing partners have started mass production of Galaxy S24 phones a month earlier than usual. Samsung is expected to make an official announcement regarding the launch date in the coming weeks so we should find out soon.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup is expected to feature titanium frames instead of aluminium. The regular Galaxy S24 and S24+ are tipped to run on Exynos chips in global markets like the US and Canada. Meanwhile, the Indian variant could ship with a custom "Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy". The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC across all markets.

The last Galaxy Unpacked event took place in Samsung's home country, Seoul, South Korea in the last week of July. The event saw the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and Galaxy Watch 6 series. The Galaxy S23 series was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 this year. The price of the Galaxy S23 starts at Rs. 74,999 in India, while the Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have initial price tags of Rs. 94,999 and Rs. 1,34,999, respectively.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Galaxy Unpacked, Galaxy Unpacked 2024, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
