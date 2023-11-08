Samsung usually announces its flagship Galaxy S series in either January or February during its Galaxy Unpacked launch event. We have already heard multiple rumours about the upcoming Galaxy S24 phones including their potential pricing. Thanks to a new leak, we now also know when it could launch. A well-known known tipster claims that Samsung will launch its next-generation flagship smartphone series in mid-January 2024. The Galaxy Unpacked event might be held in San Francisco.

If a recent post from tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) is to be believed, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra will launch on January 17 next year. The Galaxy Unpacked event is said to take place in San Francisco, in the US.

The tipster corroborates past claims made regarding the launch date. A recent report from South Korea stated that Samsung's manufacturing partners have started mass production of Galaxy S24 phones a month earlier than usual. Samsung is expected to make an official announcement regarding the launch date in the coming weeks so we should find out soon.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup is expected to feature titanium frames instead of aluminium. The regular Galaxy S24 and S24+ are tipped to run on Exynos chips in global markets like the US and Canada. Meanwhile, the Indian variant could ship with a custom "Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy". The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC across all markets.

The last Galaxy Unpacked event took place in Samsung's home country, Seoul, South Korea in the last week of July. The event saw the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and Galaxy Watch 6 series. The Galaxy S23 series was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 this year. The price of the Galaxy S23 starts at Rs. 74,999 in India, while the Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have initial price tags of Rs. 94,999 and Rs. 1,34,999, respectively.

