WhosNext2023
Technology News

IMD Tests Use of AI in Weather Forecasts Amid Rise in Floods, Droughts

The IMD expects the AI-based climate models and advisories it is developing to help improve forecasts in the country.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 December 2023 10:45 IST
IMD Tests Use of AI in Weather Forecasts Amid Rise in Floods, Droughts

Photo Credit: Reuters

The IMD's move comes amid a rise in adverse climate conditions in India

Highlights
  • The IMD will use AI for more accurate weather forecasts
  • The models will be used to forecast torrential rain, floods, and droughts
  • IMD provides forecasts based on mathematical models using supercomputers
Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is testing artificial intelligence (AI) to build climate models to improve weather forecasting as torrential rains, floods and droughts proliferate across the vast country, a top weather official said.

Global warming has triggered more intense clashes of weather systems in India in recent years, increasing extreme weather events, which the independent Centre for Science and Environment estimates have killed nearly 3,000 people this year.

Weather agencies around the world are focussing on AI, which can bring down cost and improve speed, and which Britain's Met Office says could "revolutionise" weather forecasting, with a recent Google-funded model found to have outperformed conventional methods.

Accurate weather forecasting is particularly crucial in India, a country of 1.4 billion people, many impoverished, and the world's second-largest producer of rice, wheat and sugar.

The IMD provides forecasts based on mathematical models using supercomputers. Using AI with an expanded observation network could help generate higher-quality forecast data at lower cost.

The department expects the AI-based climate models and advisories it is developing to help improve forecasts, K.S. Hosalikar, head of climate research and services at IMD, told Reuters.

The weather office has used AI to generate public alerts regarding heatwaves and such diseases as malaria, Hosalikar said. It plans to increase weather observatories, providing data down to village level, potentially offering higher-resolution data for forecasts, he said.

The government said on Thursday it wants to generate weather and climate forecasts by incorporating AI into traditional models, and has set up a centre to test the idea through workshops and conferences.

"An AI model doesn't require the high cost involved in running a supercomputer - you can even run it out of a good quality desktop," said Saurabh Rathore, an assistant professor at Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi.

Better data is also needed to make the most out of AI, experts say.

"Without having high-resolution data in space and time, no AI model for location-specific magnification of existing model forecasts is feasible," said Parthasarathi Mukhopadhyay, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IMD, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Weather, India
Beeper Says Its Efforts to Bring iMessage to Android Is ‘Unsustainable’ After Providing Jailbroken iPhone Fix

Related Stories

IMD Tests Use of AI in Weather Forecasts Amid Rise in Floods, Droughts
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Series Arrives in India on January 4: What We Know So Far
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Apple May Equip the iPhone 16 Pro With This iPhone 15 Pro Max Feature
  4. OnePlus 12R Colour Options, Specifications Leak Again Ahead of Launch
  5. OnePlus 11R 5G Said to Be Best-Selling Phone in Rs. 30,000 Segment on Amazon
  6. Poco M6 5G With Dimensity 6100+ Chip Launched in India at This Price
  7. Redmi Note 13 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 4 Launch
  8. Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Launch Timeline, Design, Key Specifications Confirmed
  9. Amazon Prime Lite Annual Subscription Now Offered at a Lower Price
  10. Moto G34 5G Debuts With Snapdragon 695, 50-Megapixel Camera: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Tipped, May Debut Globally as OnePlus Nord 3 Successor
  2. IMD Tests Use of AI in Weather Forecasts Amid Rise in Floods, Droughts
  3. Beeper Says Its Efforts to Bring iMessage to Android Is ‘Unsustainable’ After Providing Jailbroken iPhone Fix
  4. Oppo Find X7, Find X7 Ultra Complete Specifications Leaked Hinting at Imminent Launch
  5. Honor Tablet 9 With 12.1-inch Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. GTA VI Hacker Gets Indefinite Hospital Sentence: Report
  7. Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ Allegedly Spotted on TDRA Website, Launch Could Be Imminent
  8. Poco M6 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Online Sales Stopped in the US Ahead of Ban; Older Models Can’t Be Fixed
  10. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC Ahead of Imminent Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »