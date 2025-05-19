Technology News
Microsoft Hosts Developer Conference as Focus Grows on AI Profits

Microsoft shares are up more than 30 percent this year, defying a broader Nasdaq decline.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 May 2025 20:13 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Satya Nadella said Microsoft can obtain 10 times better performance for the same computing costs

  • Microsoft said demand for Azure cloud computing is growing
  • The company plans to continue investing in AI
  • Microsoft is letting OpenAI work on "Stargate" with Oracle
Microsoft hosts its annual software developer conference in Seattle on Monday, drawing thousands of coders looking to turn the past years of investments into artificial intelligence into profitable products and services for consumers and businesses.

The Redmond, Washington-based software giant, which is an investor and deep strategic partner with ChatGPT creator OpenAI, and has already spent $64 billion (roughly Rs. 5,46,718 crore) this year, much of it on data centers needed for AI-based services such as Copilot used in its popular Microsoft 365 applications.

But there are signs that Microsoft -- whose shares are up more than 30 percent this year, defying a broader Nasdaq decline -- is reworking its relationship with OpenAI and seeking to become a neutral arms dealer in the AI race.

Earlier this year, Microsoft allowed OpenAI to branch out and work with Oracle on the massive "Stargate" data center project in Texas.

Meanwhile, CEO Satya Nadella has argued the company can get expenses down, saying that once it settles on an algorithm and begins to optimise it, Microsoft can obtain 10 times better performance for the same computing costs.

Demand for AI services in Microsoft's Azure cloud computing is also continuing to grow.

Thomas Blakey, an equity analyst with Cantor Fitzgerald, said that the company is increasingly keeping revenue-generating AI services inside its own data centers, where it can continue to tweak them for better cost.

It shifting to only using outside data center services such as CoreWeave, which is known as a "neocloud" that focuses on offering AI chips from Nvidia, when Microsoft needs short bursts of extra computing power for specific projects.

"If they have to flex up in some way, they've been consistently saying that they're going to shift away from buying more data centers and dirt and cement and they're going to leave that to the neoclouds," Blakey told Reuters.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



  1. Vivo S30, S30 Pro Mini, Pad 5, TWS Air 3 Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed
  2. Google I/O 2025 Starts Today: How to Watch the Keynote Livestream
  3. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Battery and Charging Details Revealed Ahead of Debut
  4. Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design Debuts With 18-Inch Flexible Display
  5. Microsoft Introduces Edit, an Open-Source CLI Text Editor for Windows
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Retain Galaxy S24 FE Rear Cameras
  7. Google I/O 2025 LIVE: Google Expected to Announce New AI Features Today
  8. HP Launches OmniBook 5 Series AI PCs With Snapdragon X Series Chipsets
  9. Apple Releases iPadOS 17.7.8 With Fixes for Critical Security Flaws
  10. Huawei Nova 14 Ultra, Nova 14 Pro, Nova 14 Debut With 5,500mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. CloudSEK Raises $19 Million in Latest Funding Round, Plans to Scale AI Models and Platform Integration
  2. Microsoft Introduces Edit, an Open-Source Command Line Text Editor for Windows at Build 2025
  3. Apple Rolls Out iPadOS 17.7.8 Update for iPad With Fixes for Critical Security Flaws
  4. Google I/O 2025 Starts Today: How to Watch the Keynote Livestream
  5. Sun Unleash a 600,000-Mile Filament in Fiery Eruption
  6. New Study Sets Stronger Mass Limit on Ultralight Bosonic Dark Matter
  7. NASA’s Perseverance Captures Deimos Before Dawn in Striking Martian Sky Image
  8. Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design With 18-Inch Double-Layer Flexible OLED Display Launched: Price, Features
  9. Huawei Nova 14 Ultra, Nova 14 Pro, Nova 14 With 5,500mAh Battery, 100W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Coinbase Faces Multiple Lawsuits After User Data Breach: Report 
