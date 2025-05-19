Technology News
Delhi Metro Ticketing Goes Live on Uber App; More Cities, B2B Logistics Up Next

The move follows an MoU signed in 2024 during Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's visit to India.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 19 May 2025 18:27 IST
Delhi Metro Ticketing Goes Live on Uber App; More Cities, B2B Logistics Up Next

Photo Credit: Press Trust of India

This marks Uber's first integration with India's digital public infrastructure

Highlights
  • Three more cities across India are slated to go live in 2025
  • Uber said adding it will soon launch B2B Logistics via ONDC network
  • Uber users in the NCR will be able to access real-time transit info
Ride-hailing platform Uber on Monday announced the rollout of metro ticketing on the Uber app, powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), starting with Delhi Metro.
Three more cities across India are slated to go live in 2025, Uber said, adding it will soon launch B2B Logistics via the ONDC network, a solution that will allow businesses to request on-demand logistics from Uber's delivery network, without needing their own fleet.

"Uber today announced the rollout of metro ticketing on the Uber app, powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), with Delhi Metro going live as the first launch city. This marks Uber's first integration with India's pioneering digital public infrastructure and a major step forward in making public transport more connected," the company said in a release.

This move follows an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2024 during Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's visit to India, where Uber committed to collaborating with ONDC to advance the reach and impact of India's digital public goods.

"Today's launch is a tangible realisation of that commitment, reinforcing Uber's mission to make urban mobility more inclusive, sustainable, and seamlessly connected," it said.

Praveen Neppalli Naga, Chief Technology Officer, Uber, said "India has taken an impressive leap in building population scale technology through its Digital Public Infrastructure like ONDC and we are thrilled to integrate with them to bring metro ticketing to the Uber app, bringing us one step closer to our vision of being a one-stop shop for mobility needs." Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO and COO at ONDC termed Uber joining the ONDC Network as a significant step in expanding access to trusted, interoperable digital infrastructure in India.

"As a global platform, Uber's initial enablement of metro ticketing and logistics unlocks new possibilities - from seamless multimodal journeys to unifying a fragmented logistics ecosystem. This collaboration lays the foundation for future innovations from Uber on the Network, enhancing value for users, partners, and the broader mobility and services landscape," Jain said.

Beginning today, Uber users in the national capital will be able to plan their metro journeys, purchase QR-based tickets, and access real-time transit information, within the Uber app.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

