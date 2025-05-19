Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Nintendo Switch 2 to Support Text to Speech in GameChat, VRR Support Limited to Handheld Mode

Nintendo Switch 2 to Support Text-to-Speech in GameChat, VRR Support Limited to Handheld Mode

Nintendo Switch 2 is confirmed to support up to 4K resolution, HDR and framerates of up to 120fps when connected to compatible TVs.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 May 2025 19:27 IST
Nintendo Switch 2 to Support Text-to-Speech in GameChat, VRR Support Limited to Handheld Mode

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5

Highlights
  • Nintendo Switch 2 will support up to 4K resolution in docked mode
  • VRR was initially advertised for docked mode, as well
  • Nintendo expects to sell 15 million Switch 2 units this fiscal year
Advertisement

Nintendo Switch 2 has been confirmed to support a couple of accessibility features weeks ahead of launch. The hybrid console will come with text-to-speech functionality and live captions for its GameChat feature for in-game communication. Nintendo has also clarified variable refresh rate support on Switch, confirming that the display feature will only be available in handheld mode.

Text-to-Speech on Switch 2

Text-to-speech functionality can be seen in a gameplay video showing off the new GameChat feature (via OatmealDome on Bluesky). As seen in the clip, users will be able to type in their message in GameChat and the Switch 2 system will read it out. In the Bluesky post, the user also said the Switch will likely support USB keyboards for text input, just like the original Switch.

[Switch 2] GameChat supports text-to-speech. If enabled, you can type in text and the system will read it for you. While not explicitly confirmed, USB keyboards should be supported too (the Switch 1 already supports them for text input).

[image or embed]

— OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) May 16, 2025 at 9:19 PM

In a separate video posted by the user, the Switch 2 can also be seen supporting live captions in GameChat. A chat box on the right side of the screen will display transcriptions of what other players say in GameChat.

VRR Support on Switch 2

Meanwhile, Nintendo has clarified that the Switch 2 will not support variable refresh rates in docked mode. VRR will only be available in handheld mode, the company has confirmed in a statement to NintendoLife.

“Nintendo Switch 2 supports VRR in handheld mode only. The incorrect information was initially published on the Nintendo Switch 2 website, and we apologise for the error,” the company said. Nintendo, however, refused to confirm or deny if VRR support could be rolled out for docked mode in a future firmware update.

Nintendo had initially listed VRR support for the Switch 2 in docked mode on its website, but references to the same were later removed. The hybrid console is confirmed to support up to 4K resolution, HDR and framerates of up to 120fps when connected to compatible TVs.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on June 5. The console starts at $449.99 in the US. Nintendo has said it expects to sell 15 million units of the Switch 2 in the current fiscal year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nintendo Switch 2, Switch 2, Nintendo
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Delhi Metro Ticketing Goes Live on Uber App; More Cities, B2B Logistics Up Next
Dubai's VARA Sets June 19 Deadline for Crypto Firms to Comply With Updated Activity-Based Rulebooks

Related Stories

Nintendo Switch 2 to Support Text-to-Speech in GameChat, VRR Support Limited to Handheld Mode
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S30, S30 Pro Mini, Pad 5, TWS Air 3 Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Battery and Charging Details Revealed Ahead of Debut
  3. Google I/O 2025 Starts Today: How to Watch the Keynote Livestream
  4. OnePlus 13s With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design Debuts With 18-Inch Flexible Display
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Retain Galaxy S24 FE Rear Cameras
  7. Google I/O 2025 LIVE: Google Expected to Announce New AI Features Today
  8. Apple Releases iPadOS 17.7.8 With Fixes for Critical Security Flaws
  9. Huawei Nova 14 Ultra, Nova 14 Pro, Nova 14 Debut With 5,500mAh Battery
  10. HP Launches OmniBook 5 Series AI PCs With Snapdragon X Series Chipsets
#Latest Stories
  1. CloudSEK Raises $19 Million in Latest Funding Round, Plans to Scale AI Models and Platform Integration
  2. Microsoft Introduces Edit, an Open-Source Command Line Text Editor for Windows at Build 2025
  3. Apple Rolls Out iPadOS 17.7.8 Update for iPad With Fixes for Critical Security Flaws
  4. Google I/O 2025 Starts Today: How to Watch the Keynote Livestream
  5. Sun Unleash a 600,000-Mile Filament in Fiery Eruption
  6. New Study Sets Stronger Mass Limit on Ultralight Bosonic Dark Matter
  7. NASA’s Perseverance Captures Deimos Before Dawn in Striking Martian Sky Image
  8. Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design With 18-Inch Double-Layer Flexible OLED Display Launched: Price, Features
  9. Huawei Nova 14 Ultra, Nova 14 Pro, Nova 14 With 5,500mAh Battery, 100W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Coinbase Faces Multiple Lawsuits After User Data Breach: Report 
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »