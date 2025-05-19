Nintendo Switch 2 has been confirmed to support a couple of accessibility features weeks ahead of launch. The hybrid console will come with text-to-speech functionality and live captions for its GameChat feature for in-game communication. Nintendo has also clarified variable refresh rate support on Switch, confirming that the display feature will only be available in handheld mode.

Text-to-Speech on Switch 2

Text-to-speech functionality can be seen in a gameplay video showing off the new GameChat feature (via OatmealDome on Bluesky). As seen in the clip, users will be able to type in their message in GameChat and the Switch 2 system will read it out. In the Bluesky post, the user also said the Switch will likely support USB keyboards for text input, just like the original Switch.

[Switch 2] GameChat supports text-to-speech. If enabled, you can type in text and the system will read it for you. While not explicitly confirmed, USB keyboards should be supported too (the Switch 1 already supports them for text input).



[image or embed] — OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) May 16, 2025 at 9:19 PM

In a separate video posted by the user, the Switch 2 can also be seen supporting live captions in GameChat. A chat box on the right side of the screen will display transcriptions of what other players say in GameChat.

VRR Support on Switch 2

Meanwhile, Nintendo has clarified that the Switch 2 will not support variable refresh rates in docked mode. VRR will only be available in handheld mode, the company has confirmed in a statement to NintendoLife.

“Nintendo Switch 2 supports VRR in handheld mode only. The incorrect information was initially published on the Nintendo Switch 2 website, and we apologise for the error,” the company said. Nintendo, however, refused to confirm or deny if VRR support could be rolled out for docked mode in a future firmware update.

Nintendo had initially listed VRR support for the Switch 2 in docked mode on its website, but references to the same were later removed. The hybrid console is confirmed to support up to 4K resolution, HDR and framerates of up to 120fps when connected to compatible TVs.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on June 5. The console starts at $449.99 in the US. Nintendo has said it expects to sell 15 million units of the Switch 2 in the current fiscal year.