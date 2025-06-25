Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Reportedly Planning 'Substantial' Layoffs at Xbox Division Next Week

Microsoft Reportedly Planning 'Substantial' Layoffs at Xbox Division Next Week

This would be the fourth round of job cuts at Xbox since the start of 2024.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 June 2025 12:58 IST
Microsoft Reportedly Planning 'Substantial' Layoffs at Xbox Division Next Week

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft laid off three percent of its workforce in May

Highlights
  • Xbox has seen several rounds of layoffs since Microsoft bought Activision
  • The Xbox parent announced its gaming handheld earlier this month
  • Xbox division was not impacted by Microsoft layoffs this year
Advertisement

Microsoft is reportedly planning another round of job cuts at its Xbox division as part of larger re-organisation efforts at the company. The Xbox parent is said to be gearing up to lay off a significant number of employees across its entire gaming division. The move would follow several rounds of layoffs at Xbox last year following its acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision.

Xbox Said to Face Layoffs

According to a Bloomberg report published Tuesday, Xbox managers are expecting “substantial” layoffs at the division next week. This would be the first round of layoffs at Xbox this year, but the fourth since the biggening of 2024.

Microsoft laid off over 1,900 Xbox employees, including at the newly acquired Activision Blizzard unit, in January last year — about eight percent of overall gaming division staff. The company also cancelled an unannounced survival game in development at Blizzard at the time.

In May, the company shut down three of its Bethesda-owned game studios, including Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks and Redfall maker Arkane Austin, to shift focus on to its “priority games”. The studio closures led to “significant layoffs”.

The in September, the tech giant slashed 650 jobs at the Xbox division to rein in costs following the $69 billion acquisition of Activision.

This year, Microsoft laid off around three percent of its workforce, around 6,000 employees as the company's spending on AI ballooned. The layoffs this year did not affect the Xbox division.

The upcoming round of retrenchment will reportedly affect the entire Xbox group. Earlier this month, Xbox held its games showcase event, where it revealed the next Call of Duty and announced the first Xbox-branded gaming handheld PC made in collaboration with Asus.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xbox, Microsoft, Layoffs, Xbox Layoffs, Microsoft Layoffs
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Bitget Joins India's ‘Sahyog’ Cyber Crime Portal to Aid Investigations 

Related Stories

Microsoft Reportedly Planning 'Substantial' Layoffs at Xbox Division Next Week
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F7 5G With 7,550mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Nothing Phone 3's Glyph Matrix Said to Offer Animated Pixel Art Alerts
  3. OnePlus Nord 5 Camera Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Realme GT 8 Pro Said to Get an Anti-Glare 2K Resolution Display
  5. Vu Vibe DV TV Launched in India With 4K QLED Screen, Integrated Soundbar
  6. The Verdict OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Courtroom Thriller Online?
  7. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale Dates Announced: Check Upcoming Discounts
  8. Google's Pixel 10 to Reportedly Skip These Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Everything We Know Ahead of India Launch
  10. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Now on Sale in India: Price, Offers and Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers and Specifications
  2. ElevenLabs Launches AI Text-to-Speech Generation App for Android and iOS
  3. Google Chrome for Android Now Lets You Move Address Bar to the Bottom of the App
  4. Honor Magic V5 Battery Capacity Teased; Alleged Unboxing Video Suggests Specifications
  5. JBL Endurance Zone Open-Ear Sports Earphones With Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched
  6. Microsoft Reportedly Planning 'Substantial' Layoffs at Xbox Division Next Week
  7. Microsoft Lets Windows 10 Users Get Extended Security Updates Until 2026 for Free
  8. BSNL Launches Portal for Doorstep Delivery of SIM Cards With Self-KYC Verification: How to Get It
  9. Bitget Joins India's ‘Sahyog’ Cyber Crime Portal to Aid Investigations 
  10. Axiom-4 Mission Launch: Take-Off Time, Mission Details and How to Watch Live Stream
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »