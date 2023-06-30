Technology News

Inflection AI Raises $1.3 Billion Investment From Microsoft and Nvidia

Most of the funding will be used to build computing power to develop a more powerful foundation model, according to Suleyman, CEO at Inflection.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 June 2023 01:12 IST
Inflection AI Raises $1.3 Billion Investment From Microsoft and Nvidia

Microsoft, an existing investor, participated in Inflection's latest fundraise

Highlights
  • Inflection released its chatbot Pi last month
  • Pi uses generative AI technology, similar to ChatGPT, to interact
  • Palo Alto, California-based Inflection AI has about 35 employees

Inflection AI, a startup backed by several Silicon Valley heavyweights, said on Thursday it had raised $1.3 billion (nearly Rs. 10,670 crore) from investors including Microsoft and Nvidia, amid a boom in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

The investment, a mix of cash and cloud credit, valued the one-year-old company at $4 billion (nearly Rs. 32,840 crore), a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Inflection released its chatbot Pi last month. Founded by Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, it focused on building consumer-faced AI products and is considered a top rival of OpenAI.

Pi uses generative AI technology, similar to ChatGPT, to interact with users through dialogues, allowing people to ask questions and share feedback. Inflection said it wants to build a personal AI that will help people plan, schedule, gather information and perform other tasks.

Palo Alto, California-based Inflection AI has about 35 employees. It raised $225 million (nearly Rs. 1,850 crore) in a first round of funding in early 2022 from Greylock, Microsoft and Reid Hoffman.

Last week, it released a report on its model Inflection-1, which powers Pi, and claims it has outperformed most models available.

Most of the funding will be used to build computing power to develop a more powerful foundation model, according to Suleyman, chief executive at Inflection.

"We'll be building a cluster of around 22,000 H100s. This is approximately three times more compute than what was used to train all of GPT4. Speed and scale are what's going to really enable us to build a differentiated product," Suleyman said at Collision Conference on Thursday.

The AI space has been hailed as the next frontier for technology after OpenAI's bot ChatGPT became a viral sensation late last year.

The industry has drawn several investors in the past few months as corporates examine ways to integrate the technology into their businesses, while regulators have been mulling over how to tackle the technology.

Microsoft, an existing investor and also backer of rival OpenAI, participated in Inflection's latest fundraise.

Nvidia, which has stepped up its AI investments recently, Hoffman, Bill Gates and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt also participated in the latest round, Inflection said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, OpenAI, ChatGPT, Nvidia, Inflection AI, AI
Byju's Close to Achieving Profitability at the Group Level, Claims CEO

Related Stories

Inflection AI Raises $1.3 Billion Investment From Microsoft and Nvidia
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased Ahead of July 11 Launch: See Here
  3. Asus Zenfone 10 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  4. Asus ROG Ally Price in India, Launch Date Leak Online: Check Here
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Confirmed to Get This Processor Ahead of Launch
  6. Cat Pain Detector: This AI App Will Tell You if Your Cat Is in Pain
  7. Insta360 Go 3 With Up to 2.7K Video Recording Launched at This Price
  8. Barbie to Oppenheimer: The 10 Biggest Movies in July
  9. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shootout: Don't Make a Mistake
  10. Instagram Users Can Now Download Reels From Public Accounts: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Inflection AI Raises $1.3 Billion Investment From Microsoft and Nvidia
  2. Byju's Close to Achieving Profitability at the Group Level, Claims CEO
  3. OpenAI Sued in US for Allegedly Misusing Artists' Work to Train ChatGPT
  4. Apple Seeks to Fend Off EU Antitrust Charge Based on Spotify's Complaint
  5. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Design Renders Leaked, Could Pack Triple Rear Camera Setup: Report
  6. Internet Shutdowns in India Cost $1.9 Billion to the Country's Economy in the First Half of 2023: Report
  7. Asus Zenfone 10 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, IP68 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Honor X50 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Soc: All Details
  9. Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro Official Renders Showcase Design, Colour Variants Ahead of Launch
  10. Honor Magic V2 Foldable Smartphone Launch Date Set For July 12: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.