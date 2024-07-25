Technology News
English Edition
  HP EliteBook Ultra, HP OmniBook X Copilot+ AI PCs With Snapdragon X Elite Chipset Launched in India

HP EliteBook Ultra, HP OmniBook X Copilot+ AI PCs With Snapdragon X Elite Chipset Launched in India

HP's new laptops are equipped with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 July 2024 15:45 IST
HP EliteBook Ultra, HP OmniBook X Copilot+ AI PCs With Snapdragon X Elite Chipset Launched in India

Photo Credit: HP

The HP OmniBook X is available in a Meteor Silver colourway

Highlights
  • Pricing for the HP Elitebook Ultra starts at Rs. 1,69,934
  • Both Copilot+ PCs are available in HP World retail stores and HP website
  • The HP OmniBook X claims up to 26 hours of battery life
HP unveiled its first Copilot+ AI PCs, the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X, in India on Thursday. Powered by the Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite platform, HP's new AI laptops take advantage of the dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) of the chipset, rated at 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) and capable of running demanding generative AI tools and services locally on the device. Aimed at both businesses and retail customers, the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X laptops come with built-in HP AI Companion, dedicated Copilot key and AI features and touchscreen displays. The laptops sport a thin and light design and promise up to 26 hours of battery life.

HP EliteBook Ultra, HP OmniBook X Price in India and Availability

Pricing for the HP Elitebook Ultra starts at Rs. 1,69,934. The laptop is available in a single Atmospheric Blue colourway. The HP OmniBook X, on the other hand, has a starting price of Rs. 1,39,999 and will sell in a Meteor Silver colour.

Both Copilot+ PCs are available in HP World retail stores and the HP online store.

hp copilot pc HP

The EliteBook Ultra (right) and the HP OmniBook X
Photo Credit: HP

HP EliteBook Ultra specifications

The HP EliteBook Ultra runs Windows 11 Pro and is powered by Qualcomm's latest 12-core Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 chipset that can clock up to 3.4 GHz, paired with Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 16 GB of LPDDR5x-8400MHz RAM and 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD storage. The X Elite processor's dedicated 45 TOPS NPU allows users to perform generative AI-intensive tasks on-device.

The Copilot+ PC sport a 14-inch 2.2K (2,240x1,400 pixels) touch display with 300nits of peak brightness. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, two USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

The HP EliteBook Ultra comes with dual stereo speakers, integrated dual array microphones, full-size backlit keyboard and a 5-megapixel IR camera.

The laptop packs a 59Whr battery that HP claims can be charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. The battery is charged by a 65W USB Type-C power adapter. The HP laptop measures 31.29 x 22.35 x 0.84 cm in size from the front side and weighs 1.34 kg.

HP OmniBook specifications

The HP OmniBook X is powered by the same Snapdragon processor, paired with Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 16 GB of LPDDR5x-8448 MHz RAM and 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

The laptop gets the same 14-inch 2.2K display, with multi-touch capabilities, Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 300 nits of brightness. Connectivity options on the HP OmniBook X include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, with a port selection that features two USB Type-C ports (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort), a 1 USB Type-A port and a headphone/microphone combo jack. The laptop sports dual speakers and a 5-megapixel IR camera.

The HP OmniBook X comes with a 59Whr battery, claimed to offer up to 26 hours of battery life. The laptop measures 31.29 x 22.35 x 1.43 cm in size from the front side and weighs 1.34 kg.

HP EliteBook Ultra Laptop

HP EliteBook Ultra Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2,240x1,400 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Snapdragon X Elite
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Pro
SSD 1TB
Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU
Weight 1.34 kg
HP OmniBook X Laptop

HP OmniBook X Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2,240x1,400 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Snapdragon X Elite
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU
Weight 1.34 kg
Comments

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Crypto Stakeholders Prepared to Participate in Government's Discussion Paper on Crypto Policy Stance
Motorola Edge 50 India Launch Date Set for August 1; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

HP EliteBook Ultra, HP OmniBook X Copilot+ AI PCs With Snapdragon X Elite Chipset Launched in India
Comment
