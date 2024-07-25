HP unveiled its first Copilot+ AI PCs, the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X, in India on Thursday. Powered by the Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite platform, HP's new AI laptops take advantage of the dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) of the chipset, rated at 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) and capable of running demanding generative AI tools and services locally on the device. Aimed at both businesses and retail customers, the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X laptops come with built-in HP AI Companion, dedicated Copilot key and AI features and touchscreen displays. The laptops sport a thin and light design and promise up to 26 hours of battery life.

HP EliteBook Ultra, HP OmniBook X Price in India and Availability

Pricing for the HP Elitebook Ultra starts at Rs. 1,69,934. The laptop is available in a single Atmospheric Blue colourway. The HP OmniBook X, on the other hand, has a starting price of Rs. 1,39,999 and will sell in a Meteor Silver colour.

Both Copilot+ PCs are available in HP World retail stores and the HP online store.

The EliteBook Ultra (right) and the HP OmniBook X

Photo Credit: HP

HP EliteBook Ultra specifications

The HP EliteBook Ultra runs Windows 11 Pro and is powered by Qualcomm's latest 12-core Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 chipset that can clock up to 3.4 GHz, paired with Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 16 GB of LPDDR5x-8400MHz RAM and 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD storage. The X Elite processor's dedicated 45 TOPS NPU allows users to perform generative AI-intensive tasks on-device.

The Copilot+ PC sport a 14-inch 2.2K (2,240x1,400 pixels) touch display with 300nits of peak brightness. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, two USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

The HP EliteBook Ultra comes with dual stereo speakers, integrated dual array microphones, full-size backlit keyboard and a 5-megapixel IR camera.

The laptop packs a 59Whr battery that HP claims can be charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. The battery is charged by a 65W USB Type-C power adapter. The HP laptop measures 31.29 x 22.35 x 0.84 cm in size from the front side and weighs 1.34 kg.

HP OmniBook specifications

The HP OmniBook X is powered by the same Snapdragon processor, paired with Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 16 GB of LPDDR5x-8448 MHz RAM and 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

The laptop gets the same 14-inch 2.2K display, with multi-touch capabilities, Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 300 nits of brightness. Connectivity options on the HP OmniBook X include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, with a port selection that features two USB Type-C ports (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort), a 1 USB Type-A port and a headphone/microphone combo jack. The laptop sports dual speakers and a 5-megapixel IR camera.

The HP OmniBook X comes with a 59Whr battery, claimed to offer up to 26 hours of battery life. The laptop measures 31.29 x 22.35 x 1.43 cm in size from the front side and weighs 1.34 kg.