It's been a busy few days for Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft added Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to the game subscription service on Thursday. Now, the company is said to be planning on bringing Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy to Game Pass next month. A reliable leaker has claimed that the trilogy will be available on the service starting August 8.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy on Game Pass

The information comes from tipster @eXtas1stv, who has previously leaked Game Pass additions that were later confirmed by Microsoft. Earlier this week, the leaker claimed that Modern Warfare 3 would arrive on Game Pass on July 24, before Microsoft confirmed the same.

In a post on X Wednesday, @eXtas1stv claimed that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will be added to Game Pass on August 8. Microsoft has not yet confirmed the title for the service. The company added the Crash Bandicoot to its portfolio of titles when it acquired publisher Activision, which owns the franchise, last year.

🔥👀 100% CONFIRMADO 🔴



📌 Crash Bandicoot n sane trilogy estará disponible en Gamepass el 8 de Agosto de 2024.



Paso a recordarlo porque no puse tweet individual de ello y quizás algunos no han visto el video donde lo mencioné, me doy el lujazo de confirmarlo también. pic.twitter.com/gme4ilOqnX — eXtas1s 🎮 Noticias & Rumores (@eXtas1stv) July 23, 2024

Released in 2017, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy includes the remastered versions of the first three games in the series — Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. The trilogy initially launched on PS4, before making its way to Nintendo Switch, PC and Xbox One.

Call of Duty on Game Pass

Microsoft announced Tuesday that it was adding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to Game Pass on July 24. The latest Call of Duty title will be available on Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

While Modern Warfare 3 is now the first COD game on Game Pass, the next instalment in the franchise, Black Ops 6, is set to become the first Call of Duty title to launch on the service day one. Microsoft confirmed in May that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on Xbox Game Pass when it launches October 25.

Earlier this month, Microsoft hiked the pricing for Game Pass across tiers and territories and introduced a new ‘Standard' tier that will not include new titles on launch date.