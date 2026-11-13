Outlook, Microsoft's email service, is down in India and other global markets, the US-based tech giant has acknowledged. Apart from Outlook, the company says that other Microsoft 365 services could also be affected in the ongoing outage. Down Detector, the online services monitoring platform, indicates that failure reports from users saw a sharp spike on Thursday night in India. The services were seemingly restored, as the number of complaints went down. However, the second spike was witnessed on Friday morning. Currently, users are unable to log in to Outlook or send and receive emails. According to reports, Microsoft's initial attempts to fix the issue have been unsuccessful.

Outlook and Microsoft 365 Went Down Twice in 24 Hours

In the early hours of Friday, Gadgets 360 staff members discovered that Microsoft's email service, Outlook, was not delivering or sending emails. Later, it was discovered that the staff members who had been logged out were unable to log back in, even after receiving security codes and OTPs. Outlook outage affects the mobile app and web version of the service. According to Down Detector, the first spike in service outage reports from users was noticed in India on Thursday at 11:44 pm, with reports from 2,162 users.

The number of user reports started coming down after midnight, reaching its lowest of 258 at 4:44 am on Friday. The second rise in user reports on the Outlook outage was recorded on Friday at 8:59 am, with 2,254 reports, outnumbering the spike on the previous day. About 44 percent of users reported issues with the Outlook mobile app, 22 percent of users reported that they were unable to receive emails, and 18 percent of users reported facing issues logging in to the email service.

Microsoft says that it has started investigating the issue causing the Outlook outage

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Down Detector

In a post on X, Microsoft acknowledged the reports of users “experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods”. The tech giant also revealed that it has started investigating the issues. Further, the company said that the issue “may” affect connectivity to other Microsoft 365 services in “any region”.

Marked as incident EX1550543, Jose Benjamin Solis Nolasco, a Microsoft 365 community manager, said that the Microsoft engineering teams are actively working to fix the issue that has caused the outage. Apart from Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Microsoft 365 services that rely on shared front-end connectivity infrastructure have been affected in the ongoing outage.

According to The Guardian, Microsoft's initial attempts to fix the issues have been unsuccessful. Now, the tech giant's engineering team is reportedly looking at other ways to bring the Microsoft 365 services back online. More details are expected to be revealed by the company later.