Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Outlook and Other Microsoft 365 Services Go Down in India as Users Report Failed Logins and Undelivered Emails

Outlook and Other Microsoft 365 Services Go Down in India as Users Report Failed Logins and Undelivered Emails

Microsoft has acknowledged the outage while launching an investigation into the issue.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 November 2026 09:59 IST
Outlook and Other Microsoft 365 Services Go Down in India as Users Report Failed Logins and Undelivered Emails

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft says that the issue might affect the Outlook mobile app

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Outlook outage was first reported on Thursday night
  • Outlook services went down for the second time on Friday
  • Microsoft assures that its engineers are working to fix the issue
Advertisement

Outlook, Microsoft's email service, is down in India and other global markets, the US-based tech giant has acknowledged. Apart from Outlook, the company says that other Microsoft 365 services could also be affected in the ongoing outage. Down Detector, the online services monitoring platform, indicates that failure reports from users saw a sharp spike on Thursday night in India. The services were seemingly restored, as the number of complaints went down. However, the second spike was witnessed on Friday morning. Currently, users are unable to log in to Outlook or send and receive emails. According to reports, Microsoft's initial attempts to fix the issue have been unsuccessful.

Outlook and Microsoft 365 Went Down Twice in 24 Hours

In the early hours of Friday, Gadgets 360 staff members discovered that Microsoft's email service, Outlook, was not delivering or sending emails. Later, it was discovered that the staff members who had been logged out were unable to log back in, even after receiving security codes and OTPs. Outlook outage affects the mobile app and web version of the service. According to Down Detector, the first spike in service outage reports from users was noticed in India on Thursday at 11:44 pm, with reports from 2,162 users.

The number of user reports started coming down after midnight, reaching its lowest of 258 at 4:44 am on Friday. The second rise in user reports on the Outlook outage was recorded on Friday at 8:59 am, with 2,254 reports, outnumbering the spike on the previous day. About 44 percent of users reported issues with the Outlook mobile app, 22 percent of users reported that they were unable to receive emails, and 18 percent of users reported facing issues logging in to the email service.

microsoft outlook outage downdetector inline Outlook Outage

Microsoft says that it has started investigating the issue causing the Outlook outage
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Down Detector

 

In a post on X, Microsoft acknowledged the reports of users “experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods”. The tech giant also revealed that it has started investigating the issues. Further, the company said that the issue “may” affect connectivity to other Microsoft 365 services in “any region”.

Marked as incident EX1550543, Jose Benjamin Solis Nolasco, a Microsoft 365 community manager, said that the Microsoft engineering teams are actively working to fix the issue that has caused the outage. Apart from Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Microsoft 365 services that rely on shared front-end connectivity infrastructure have been affected in the ongoing outage.

According to The Guardian, Microsoft's initial attempts to fix the issues have been unsuccessful. Now, the tech giant's engineering team is reportedly looking at other ways to bring the Microsoft 365 services back online. More details are expected to be revealed by the company later.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Outlook Outage, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft 365
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Meet Colette Kress: The CFO Replacing Nvidia's Jensen Huang

Related Stories

Outlook and Other Microsoft 365 Services Go Down in India as Users Report Failed Logins and Undelivered Emails
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
LATEST DEALS ON HotDeals360
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Outlook Outage Hits India With Failed Logins and Undelivered Emails
#Latest Stories
  1. Outlook and Other Microsoft 365 Services Go Down in India as Users Report Failed Logins and Undelivered Emails
  2. Meet Colette Kress: The CFO Replacing Nvidia's Jensen Huang
  3. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet in 'Last Stage of Production', Gameplay Reveal Coming Next Year
  4. Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Stock Wallpapers Spotted in Firmware Files, Hint at Possible Colourways
  5. Tron, Tether and Chainalysis Set Up Joint Task Force to Counter AI Crypto Fraud
  6. OpenAI Introduces Local API Processing in India for Eligible Businesses and Developers
  7. Oppo Find X11 Pro Max Could Borrow Flagship Features From the Cancelled Find X10 Ultra
  8. Apple Leaves Crypto Wallet Security Bug Unresolved in Latest iOS Update
  9. Samsung One UI 9.5 Update Said to Offer Redesigned Search Button for Phone App
  10. Samsung Galaxy XCover 8, XCover FR/Scan Camera Specifications Reportedly Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »