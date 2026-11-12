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Samsung Galaxy XCover 8, XCover FR/Scan Camera Specifications Reportedly Leaked

Samsung’s XCover lineup is designed for use in demanding work environments, including logistics, manufacturing and field operations.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2026 17:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy XCover 8, XCover FR/Scan Camera Specifications Reportedly Leaked

Photo Credit: Samsung

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Highlights
  • Galaxy XCover 8 is reported to feature a 5-megapixel front camera
  • The XCover FR/Scan may offer RFID scanning for enterprise uses
  • The purported XCover 8 will succeed the Galaxy XCover 7
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Samsung is said to be working on two new rugged smartphones as part of its next-generation Galaxy XCover lineup. According to a report, the South Korean tech conglomerate is working on Galaxy XCover 8 and Galaxy XCover FR/Scan. The purported handsets have reportedly surfaced in trade databases, revealing some of their key specifications. The Galaxy XCover 8 is expected to succeed the Galaxy XCover 7, while the Galaxy XCover FR/Scan could offer RFID scanning features and enterprise-focused hardware.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 8, Galaxy XCover FR/Scan Specifications (Expected)

According to a report by SammyGuru, trade database listings have revealed camera details for the Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 and Galaxy XCover FR/Scan. The purported Galaxy XCover 8 is tipped to feature a 5-megapixel front camera. Meanwhile, the Galaxy XCover FR/Scan is listed with a 12-megapixel camera. The listing, however, does not specify whether the latter sensor will be placed on the front or rear of the purported handset.

The database entries reportedly suggest that Samsung is actively developing both rugged smartphones. The Galaxy XCover FR/Scan has also appeared in earlier leaks, which indicated that it could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Dragonwing Q-6690 chipset and feature 8GB of RAM. The purported handset is also expected to support RFID scanning.

In theory, this feature could make it useful for enterprise applications involving inventory management, asset tracking and other identification tasks.

Notably, Samsung's XCover lineup is designed for use in demanding work environments, including logistics, manufacturing and field operations.

The Galaxy XCover 8 is expected to arrive as the successor to the Galaxy XCover 7, which Samsung launched in 2024. The older model was offered in Standard and Enterprise editions in India, with features including a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, 6GB of RAM and a 4,050mAh battery. It also features a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

The Galaxy XCover 7 comes with IP68-rated dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification. It also offers a removable battery, a programmable key, and support for enterprise-focused security features through Samsung Knox.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy XCover 8, Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy XCover FR/Scan, Samsung Galaxy XCover FR/Scan Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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