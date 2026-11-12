Samsung is said to be working on two new rugged smartphones as part of its next-generation Galaxy XCover lineup. According to a report, the South Korean tech conglomerate is working on Galaxy XCover 8 and Galaxy XCover FR/Scan. The purported handsets have reportedly surfaced in trade databases, revealing some of their key specifications. The Galaxy XCover 8 is expected to succeed the Galaxy XCover 7, while the Galaxy XCover FR/Scan could offer RFID scanning features and enterprise-focused hardware.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 8, Galaxy XCover FR/Scan Specifications (Expected)

According to a report by SammyGuru, trade database listings have revealed camera details for the Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 and Galaxy XCover FR/Scan. The purported Galaxy XCover 8 is tipped to feature a 5-megapixel front camera. Meanwhile, the Galaxy XCover FR/Scan is listed with a 12-megapixel camera. The listing, however, does not specify whether the latter sensor will be placed on the front or rear of the purported handset.

The database entries reportedly suggest that Samsung is actively developing both rugged smartphones. The Galaxy XCover FR/Scan has also appeared in earlier leaks, which indicated that it could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Dragonwing Q-6690 chipset and feature 8GB of RAM. The purported handset is also expected to support RFID scanning.

In theory, this feature could make it useful for enterprise applications involving inventory management, asset tracking and other identification tasks.

Notably, Samsung's XCover lineup is designed for use in demanding work environments, including logistics, manufacturing and field operations.

The Galaxy XCover 8 is expected to arrive as the successor to the Galaxy XCover 7, which Samsung launched in 2024. The older model was offered in Standard and Enterprise editions in India, with features including a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, 6GB of RAM and a 4,050mAh battery. It also features a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

The Galaxy XCover 7 comes with IP68-rated dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification. It also offers a removable battery, a programmable key, and support for enterprise-focused security features through Samsung Knox.