Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X11 Pro Max Could Borrow Flagship Features From the Cancelled Find X10 Ultra

The Oppo Find X11 Pro Max rear camera setup could borrow heavily from the shelved Ultra prototype.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2026 19:17 IST
Oppo Find X11 Pro Max Could Borrow Flagship Features From the Cancelled Find X10 Ultra

Oppo Find X11 Pro Max may succeed the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo has reportedly paused development of the Find X10 Ultra
  • The Find X11 Pro Max could inherit the Ultra's camera hardware
  • The Find X11 Pro Max may miss out on a 10x periscope camera
Advertisement

Oppo has reportedly put the Find X10 Ultra on hold, but some of the hardware developed for the flagship could still feature in its upcoming phones. The Find X11 Pro Max is tipped to inherit much of the Ultra's display and camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 2K 144Hz screen. It may not get the 10x periscope telephoto camera, though, which would leave it short of the long-range zoom capabilities planned for the Ultra.

Oppo Find X11 Pro Max Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared details of the display and camera hardware originally developed for the Oppo Find X10 Ultra, but has not said which phone could eventually use it. Meanwhile, tipster Whylab believes the components could carry over to the purported Oppo Find X11 Pro Max, and another Weibo user, Oneline Technology, suggests they may instead appear in another Oppo flagship or a OnePlus handset.

VoltOPPO Discussion
Explore More...

If the Oppo Find X11 Pro Max does get the hardware, its display could be one of the more notable upgrades. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.89-inch BOE panel with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, compared to the 6.78-inch full-HD+ screen expected on the Find X10 Pro Max. The front camera could see a similar jump, from a 50-megapixel sensor to a 100-megapixel square unit.

The 100-megapixel square front camera of the Oppo Find X11 Pro Max could allow users to capture selfies in either portrait or landscape orientation without rotating the phone. The camera is expected to crop the square image to a 4:3 frame, producing photos with a resolution of around 75 megapixels.

The Oppo Find X11 Pro Max rear camera setup could also borrow heavily from the shelved Ultra prototype. It is tipped to include a 200-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.12-inch sensor and HDR support, alongside a 200-megapixel ultrawide camera. The latter is reportedly the same HP5 sensor expected on the Find X10 Pro Max.

However, the rumoured Find X11 Pro Max is not expected to get its 10x periscope camera, which would be a notable omission given the zoom hardware on the Find X9 Ultra. That phone has a 200-megapixel 3x periscope camera and a 50-megapixel 10x periscope camera. By comparison, the Find X10 Pro Max is expected to have just one telephoto camera, with Oppo offering a separately sold Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit for users who need more reach.

Readers should note that the company has yet to confirm whether the Find X10 Ultra has really been paused, nor has it shared details of the Find X11 Pro Max.

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent and versatile triple 200-megapixel camera system
  • Premium design and impressive durability
  • Superb display with vibrant colours
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Top-notch performance
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Inconsistent video recording quality
  • AI features lack the polish of competing flagships
Read detailed OPPO Find X10 Pro Max review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 8,000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X11 Pro Max, Oppo Find X10 Ultra, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X11 Pro Max specifications, Oppo Find X11 Pro Max leaks, Oppo Find X11 Pro Max camera, Oppo Find X11 Pro Max display, Oppo Find X10 Ultra cancelled
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Leaves Crypto Wallet Security Bug Unresolved in Latest iOS Update

Related Stories

Oppo Find X11 Pro Max Could Borrow Flagship Features From the Cancelled Find X10 Ultra
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
LATEST DEALS ON HotDeals360
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Naughty Dog's Intergalactic in Last Stage of Production, Says Neil Druckmann
#Latest Stories
  1. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet in 'Last Stage of Production', Gameplay Reveal Coming Next Year
  2. Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Stock Wallpapers Spotted in Firmware Files, Hint at Possible Colourways
  3. Tron, Tether and Chainalysis Set Up Joint Task Force to Counter AI Crypto Fraud
  4. OpenAI Introduces Local API Processing in India for Eligible Businesses and Developers
  5. Oppo Find X11 Pro Max Could Borrow Flagship Features From the Cancelled Find X10 Ultra
  6. Apple Leaves Crypto Wallet Security Bug Unresolved in Latest iOS Update
  7. Samsung One UI 9.5 Update Said to Offer Redesigned Search Button for Phone App
  8. Samsung Galaxy XCover 8, XCover FR/Scan Camera Specifications Reportedly Leaked
  9. WhatsApp View Once Text Messages Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Beta Testers
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Price in India Reportedly Hiked by Rs. 3,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »