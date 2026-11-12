Oppo has reportedly put the Find X10 Ultra on hold, but some of the hardware developed for the flagship could still feature in its upcoming phones. The Find X11 Pro Max is tipped to inherit much of the Ultra's display and camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 2K 144Hz screen. It may not get the 10x periscope telephoto camera, though, which would leave it short of the long-range zoom capabilities planned for the Ultra.

Oppo Find X11 Pro Max Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared details of the display and camera hardware originally developed for the Oppo Find X10 Ultra, but has not said which phone could eventually use it. Meanwhile, tipster Whylab believes the components could carry over to the purported Oppo Find X11 Pro Max, and another Weibo user, Oneline Technology, suggests they may instead appear in another Oppo flagship or a OnePlus handset.

If the Oppo Find X11 Pro Max does get the hardware, its display could be one of the more notable upgrades. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.89-inch BOE panel with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, compared to the 6.78-inch full-HD+ screen expected on the Find X10 Pro Max. The front camera could see a similar jump, from a 50-megapixel sensor to a 100-megapixel square unit.

The 100-megapixel square front camera of the Oppo Find X11 Pro Max could allow users to capture selfies in either portrait or landscape orientation without rotating the phone. The camera is expected to crop the square image to a 4:3 frame, producing photos with a resolution of around 75 megapixels.

The Oppo Find X11 Pro Max rear camera setup could also borrow heavily from the shelved Ultra prototype. It is tipped to include a 200-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.12-inch sensor and HDR support, alongside a 200-megapixel ultrawide camera. The latter is reportedly the same HP5 sensor expected on the Find X10 Pro Max.

However, the rumoured Find X11 Pro Max is not expected to get its 10x periscope camera, which would be a notable omission given the zoom hardware on the Find X9 Ultra. That phone has a 200-megapixel 3x periscope camera and a 50-megapixel 10x periscope camera. By comparison, the Find X10 Pro Max is expected to have just one telephoto camera, with Oppo offering a separately sold Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit for users who need more reach.

Readers should note that the company has yet to confirm whether the Find X10 Ultra has really been paused, nor has it shared details of the Find X11 Pro Max.