Various websites hosted on Cloudflare have become inaccessible for the second time in three weeks. As part of the outage, Canva, BookMyShow, LinkedIn, Notion, Groww, SpaceX, Zerodha, Coinbase, and a number of websites are currently experiencing issues. Interestingly, the downtime tracker, Downdetector, is also not working. The last Cloudflare outage, which happened on November 18, witnessed many AI platforms also becoming inaccessible in India. While OpenAI's ChatGPT is still accessible, Claude.AI is not. Canva and Groww have issued statements explaining that their CDN provider, Cloudflare, is experiencing issues.

Second Cloudflare Outage in Three Weeks

On Friday, Gadgets 360 staff members discovered that multiple websites, including Canva, Groww, Coinbase, SpaceX, LinkedIn, Shopify, Roblox, and Notion, were inaccessible, displaying the message “500 Internal Server Error (Cloudflare)”. Additionally, the BookMyShow app and website, which now appear to be functional, briefly faced issues.

Cloudflare has acknowledged the outage and has implemented a fix.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Cloudflare

Acknowledging the issue, Cloudflare's System Status Page was updated to say that the company has begun investigating issues with “Cloudflare Dashboard and related APIs”. Later, Cloudflare said that it implemented a fix to resolve the outage and is currently monitoring its results. The firm also said that as part of the fresh outage, Cloudflare customers, using its Dashboard or APIs, were impacted. Hence, several page requests might fail or display errors.

Canva's website was an HTTP 500 Internal Server Error during the Cloudflare outage.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Canva

The Bengaluru-based online trading platform Groww confirmed on X that its website is "currently experiencing technical issues due to a global outage at Cloudflare". However, the issue has now been resolved. Similarly, Canva, the photo editing platform, stated in a post on X that its "CDN (content delivery network) provider Cloudflare" is experiencing an outage, which has impacted its website.

This comes weeks after a massive outage made X, ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Canva, and several news websites inaccessible. Explaining the error in a blog post later, Cloudflare Co-Founder and CEO Matthew Prince said that the permissions change in one of the tech firm's database systems caused "Cloudflare's worst outage since 2019."