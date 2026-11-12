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Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Stock Wallpapers Spotted in Firmware Files, Hint at Possible Colourways

Samsung often matches its stock wallpapers to the colours of its phones.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2026 19:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Stock Wallpapers Spotted in Firmware Files, Hint at Possible Colourways

The leaked wallpapers hint at five possible colour options

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Highlights
  • Samsung could offer Burgundy and Cream colour options
  • Dark Blue, Light Blue and Pink shades are also tipped
  • Some Galaxy S27 colours could be exclusive to Samsung's website
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Samsung Galaxy S27 series wallpapers have surfaced online, hinting at possible colour options for the company's next flagship smartphone lineup. The leaked images suggest that the South Korean tech giant could be preparing several finishes for the upcoming range. While the wallpapers offer an early look at the colours under consideration, they do not confirm the final options or indicate which models might get them. Samsung has yet to share any official details about the Galaxy S27 series.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Colour Options Tipped Via Leaked Wallpapers

SammyGuru spotted five wallpapers in Samsung firmware files that are believed to hint at the colour options for the upcoming Galaxy S27 series. They feature Burgundy, Cream, Dark Blue, Light Blue and Pink shades, although it is not yet clear whether Samsung plans to offer all five colours with the phones.

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The rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 series wallpapers feature the same loop-shaped ribbon graphic, but use different colour combinations. The leaked files contain static images, and it is not yet known whether Samsung will also include animated wallpapers with the Galaxy S27 series.

Samsung often matches its stock wallpapers to the colours of its phones, so these designs could give you an idea of what to expect from the lineup. However, don't take them as confirmation of five colour options just yet. Some shades could be limited to specific models or sold exclusively through Samsung's online store. The company is expected to launch the Galaxy S27 series in early 2027.

Dummy unit images of the Samsung Galaxy S27 series recently surfaced online, suggesting a possible design change for the Ultra and Pro models. The leaked images show both phones with a horizontal rear camera module, while the Galaxy S27+ appears to retain its vertically aligned triple camera setup. The lineup is also rumoured to include four models, with a new Pro variant joining the standard, Plus and Ultra versions.

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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S27, Samsung Galaxy S27 series, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S27 wallpapers, Samsung Galaxy S27 colour options
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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