Samsung Galaxy S27 series wallpapers have surfaced online, hinting at possible colour options for the company's next flagship smartphone lineup. The leaked images suggest that the South Korean tech giant could be preparing several finishes for the upcoming range. While the wallpapers offer an early look at the colours under consideration, they do not confirm the final options or indicate which models might get them. Samsung has yet to share any official details about the Galaxy S27 series.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Colour Options Tipped Via Leaked Wallpapers

SammyGuru spotted five wallpapers in Samsung firmware files that are believed to hint at the colour options for the upcoming Galaxy S27 series. They feature Burgundy, Cream, Dark Blue, Light Blue and Pink shades, although it is not yet clear whether Samsung plans to offer all five colours with the phones.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 series wallpapers feature the same loop-shaped ribbon graphic, but use different colour combinations. The leaked files contain static images, and it is not yet known whether Samsung will also include animated wallpapers with the Galaxy S27 series.

Samsung often matches its stock wallpapers to the colours of its phones, so these designs could give you an idea of what to expect from the lineup. However, don't take them as confirmation of five colour options just yet. Some shades could be limited to specific models or sold exclusively through Samsung's online store. The company is expected to launch the Galaxy S27 series in early 2027.

Dummy unit images of the Samsung Galaxy S27 series recently surfaced online, suggesting a possible design change for the Ultra and Pro models. The leaked images show both phones with a horizontal rear camera module, while the Galaxy S27+ appears to retain its vertically aligned triple camera setup. The lineup is also rumoured to include four models, with a new Pro variant joining the standard, Plus and Ultra versions.