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Samsung One UI 9.5 Update Said to Offer Redesigned Search Button for Phone App

Samsung is reportedly making a few adjustments to the search interface itself in One UI 9.5.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2026 17:54 IST
Samsung One UI 9.5 Update Said to Offer Redesigned Search Button for Phone App

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung started distributing Android 17-based One UI 9 update earlier this year

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Highlights
  • Samsung One UI 9.5 could launch next year
  • Samsung is reportedly preparing interface change for Phone app
  • The change was spotted in a leaked version of Samsung's Phone app
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One UI 9.5 is expected to arrive next year as the next iteration of Samsung's Android 17-based software, following the rollout of One UI 9 in September this year. As we wait for the beta release, a new leak suggests that Samsung is preparing an interface change for its Phone app with the upcoming One UI 9.5 update. The new software version could relocate the search button. The change was spotted in a leaked version of Samsung's Phone app.

One UI 9.5 Update Could Change Phone App Search Interface

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung's Phone app in One UI 9.5 will move the search option to a different location. Currently, the search button is arranged towards the upper portion of the interface. Samsung is said to move it to the bottom of the screen, and it could appear alongside the Keypad, Recents, and Contacts tabs.

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The report includes a screenshot showing the search button at the bottom of the screen. This arrangement could make search function more accessible, especially on devices with larger displays such as the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It could also improve one-handed usage.

Samsung is reportedly making a few tweaks to the search interface itself in One UI 9.5. It could include a “Search” header next to the back arrow. text in the search bar has been changed from “Search” to “What are you looking for?”.

Samsung is expected to start the One UI 9.5 beta programme for the Galaxy S26 series by the end of this month. The company could launch the stable One UI 9.5 with the Galaxy S27 series early next year.

The upcoming One UI 9.5 is rumoured to come with a new feature called Bixby Work, which could let Samsung's voice assistant run tasks in the background. It is also expected to Bring Call Recording to third-party apps like WhatsApp, Telegram and Google Meet.

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung, One UI 9.5, Samsung One UI 9.5
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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