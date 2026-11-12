One UI 9.5 is expected to arrive next year as the next iteration of Samsung's Android 17-based software, following the rollout of One UI 9 in September this year. As we wait for the beta release, a new leak suggests that Samsung is preparing an interface change for its Phone app with the upcoming One UI 9.5 update. The new software version could relocate the search button. The change was spotted in a leaked version of Samsung's Phone app.

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung's Phone app in One UI 9.5 will move the search option to a different location. Currently, the search button is arranged towards the upper portion of the interface. Samsung is said to move it to the bottom of the screen, and it could appear alongside the Keypad, Recents, and Contacts tabs.

The report includes a screenshot showing the search button at the bottom of the screen. This arrangement could make search function more accessible, especially on devices with larger displays such as the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It could also improve one-handed usage.

Samsung is reportedly making a few tweaks to the search interface itself in One UI 9.5. It could include a “Search” header next to the back arrow. text in the search bar has been changed from “Search” to “What are you looking for?”.

Samsung is expected to start the One UI 9.5 beta programme for the Galaxy S26 series by the end of this month. The company could launch the stable One UI 9.5 with the Galaxy S27 series early next year.

The upcoming One UI 9.5 is rumoured to come with a new feature called Bixby Work, which could let Samsung's voice assistant run tasks in the background. It is also expected to Bring Call Recording to third-party apps like WhatsApp, Telegram and Google Meet.