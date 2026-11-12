OpenAI launched local AI processing and inference for its API in India on Tuesday. With the latest announcement, the ChatGPT maker allows eligible businesses and developers to process supported AI requests within the country. The new capability is initially available for the GPT-6 Luna model. The new move by OpenAI is likely to help Indian companies deploy artificial intelligence (AI) tools for applications that require data processing to take place within national borders.

OpenAI Introduces Local API Processing in India

The San Francisco-headquartered AI company announced local processing and inference for the OpenAI API in India, allowing eligible businesses and developers the ability to process supported AI requests within the country. As mentioned, this facility will be Available initially for the GPT-6 Luna model

The new move is likely to be helpful FOR customers in financial services with specific localisation requirements. In-country processing allows these organisations to assess how to deploy AI across their operations.

OpenAI said the new API inference residency option will allow eligible organisations to run supported AI workloads within India. The offering is designed for businesses that have specific data localisation requirements and need greater control over where their information is processed.

With the new launch, supported API requests will be processed within India under the new arrangement, including the model computation required to generate responses. Supported customer content will also be stored in the country, and it could allow businesses to do text-based tasks like summarising documents, drafting responses, and helping employees analyse information.

The latest development builds on OpenAI's broader efforts to expand its presence in India. Eligible users can access the feature by creating a new API project and selecting India as the region for both data storage and processing. They will also need to use the corresponding India regional API endpoint to access local inference.

Nitin Bawankule, Head of Enterprise India at OpenAI, said that local inference will give organisations more control over where supported workloads are handled and more opportunities for Indian developers and startups.

Besides India, the company has also launched API inference residency in markets like Australia and Japan.