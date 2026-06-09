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Canva Restores Services After a Server Outage Affected Hundreds of Users Globally

Canva said that it has identified the issue and its engineers are currently working on a “quick fix”.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 June 2026 10:31 IST
Canva Restores Services After a Server Outage Affected Hundreds of Users Globally

Photo Credit: Canva

Canva has yet to reveal the reason behind the outage

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Highlights
  • Canva first acknowledged the issue at around 9:11 am IST
  • Canva has yet to reveal the reason behind the server outage
  • Canva users took to social media to report the issue
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Canva, the online graphic design and visual content editing platform, is back online after facing a global outage. The company has also updated its status page to acknowledge the issues. Soon after the outage, the tech firm said that the issue had been identified and its engineers are working to fix it. On top of this, the company said that the outage was primarily related to editing and viewing design pages. User reports on a downtime tracker also highlighted that the issue is predominantly with the website. However, some users have also reported that they are facing issues with the Canva mobile app.

Canva Fixes the Issue That Caused the Global Outage

On Tuesday, the online graphic design platform, Canva, experienced a server outage, rendering parts of its website inaccessible. The company has since fixed the issue. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify that the platform is now accessible. During the server, the tech firm updated its status page to acknowledge the issue.

canva outage main Canva outage

Canva acknowledged the issue causing the outage
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Canva

 

At 1:41 pm AEST (9:11 am IST), the tech firm said, “Some users may have issues accessing Canva. Our team is urgently looking into this and we will provide an update soon.” Then, at 1:45 pm AEST (9:15 am IST), the company said that the cause of the outage had been identified and its engineers are working to rectify the issues that rendered the platform inaccessible.

Canva's status page also highlighted that the issue was because of a partial server outage related to the “Editing designs” and “Viewing designs” operations of the website. However, access to both functionalities has since been restored.

According to the global downtime tracker, Downdetector, the first instance of the outage was reported at 8:42 am, reaching 207 reports by 8:57 am, and finally reaching a peak with 661 user reports at 9:12 am. About 61 percent of the users reported facing issues with the website, while 37 percent of users were unable to access its mobile platform. Lastly, only 2 percent of users reported facing issues logging in to Canva.

In India, the issue was first reported around 8:49 am. However, the number of users facing the issue was significantly smaller. As per the Downdetector tracker, the users' reports peaked with 55 reports at around 9:19 am, and the number of users began falling at 9:34 am, since the issue has been fixed.

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Further reading: Canva Outage, Canva
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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