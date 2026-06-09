Canva, the online graphic design and visual content editing platform, is back online after facing a global outage. The company has also updated its status page to acknowledge the issues. Soon after the outage, the tech firm said that the issue had been identified and its engineers are working to fix it. On top of this, the company said that the outage was primarily related to editing and viewing design pages. User reports on a downtime tracker also highlighted that the issue is predominantly with the website. However, some users have also reported that they are facing issues with the Canva mobile app.

Canva Fixes the Issue That Caused the Global Outage

On Tuesday, the online graphic design platform, Canva, experienced a server outage, rendering parts of its website inaccessible. The company has since fixed the issue. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify that the platform is now accessible. During the server, the tech firm updated its status page to acknowledge the issue.

Canva acknowledged the issue causing the outage

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Canva

At 1:41 pm AEST (9:11 am IST), the tech firm said, “Some users may have issues accessing Canva. Our team is urgently looking into this and we will provide an update soon.” Then, at 1:45 pm AEST (9:15 am IST), the company said that the cause of the outage had been identified and its engineers are working to rectify the issues that rendered the platform inaccessible.

Canva's status page also highlighted that the issue was because of a partial server outage related to the “Editing designs” and “Viewing designs” operations of the website. However, access to both functionalities has since been restored.

According to the global downtime tracker, Downdetector, the first instance of the outage was reported at 8:42 am, reaching 207 reports by 8:57 am, and finally reaching a peak with 661 user reports at 9:12 am. About 61 percent of the users reported facing issues with the website, while 37 percent of users were unable to access its mobile platform. Lastly, only 2 percent of users reported facing issues logging in to Canva.

In India, the issue was first reported around 8:49 am. However, the number of users facing the issue was significantly smaller. As per the Downdetector tracker, the users' reports peaked with 55 reports at around 9:19 am, and the number of users began falling at 9:34 am, since the issue has been fixed.