Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet in 'Last Stage of Production', Gameplay Reveal Coming Next Year

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet in 'Last Stage of Production', Gameplay Reveal Coming Next Year

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet was revealed in 2024.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 November 2026 20:59 IST
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet in 'Last Stage of Production', Gameplay Reveal Coming Next Year

Photo Credit: Sony/ Naughty Dog

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has been in development since 2020

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a sci-fi action-adventure title
  • Naughty Dog has not yet confirmed a release date for the game
  • Intergalatic is being developed for the PS5
Advertisement

Naughty Dog is set to fully reveal its next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, next year. Studio head Neil Druckmann said in September that fans would get a proper look at the sci-fi adventure title in 2027. He has now shared a development update on Intergalactic, confirming the game was in the last “stage of production”.

In an interview at Comic Creators Block Party 2026 (via Push Square), Druckmann said that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet was at a stage where it was playable, but developer Naughty Dog was refining and polishing it.

“We've only teased it, so I can't talk too much about it,” Druckmann said. “But we're kind of like at the last stage of production where we can play it, and we're refining and polishing it. I can't wait to show it to the world.”

Intergalactic Gameplay Will Be Revealed in 2027

Druckmann reiterated that the studio would share more about the game in 2027, including gameplay details and story.

“We're going to show a lot of it next year. We're going to show gameplay, more of the story—I think that'll really surprise people, what they think the game is and what it actually is,” he said. Druckmann said the game was inspired by sci-fi themes and visuals from anime like Akira and Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The studio head also said that the full reveal next year would show some of the confirmed cast members of the game, including Tati Gabrielle, Tony Dalton, and Kumail Nanjiani. “We're probably going to show some of them next year, but a lot of it I want people to play the game and be surprised by who's in it.” Druckmann's comment suggests Intergalactic's cast may include some popular actors who haven't yet been confirmed by Naughty Dog.

In the interview, Druckmann reiterated that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet would feature deep gameplay systems while telling a cinematic story. He said the studio was putting learnings from its existing franchises like Jak and Daxter, Uncharted, and The Last of Us into the sci-fi title.

In September, Naughty Dog announced that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet would be fully revealed in 2027. The sci-fi title was revealed at The Game Awards 2024. Naughty Dog has not shared another look at the game in the two years since the reveal.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is in development for the PS5 and follows bounty hunter Jordan Mun (played by Tati Gabrielle) chasing a target on a hostile alien planet. The game is reportedly targeting launch in 2027.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet, Naughty Dog, Intergalactic, Neil Druckmann, Sony, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Stock Wallpapers Spotted in Firmware Files, Hint at Possible Colourways

Related Stories

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet in 'Last Stage of Production', Gameplay Reveal Coming Next Year
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
LATEST DEALS ON HotDeals360
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Naughty Dog's Intergalactic in Last Stage of Production, Says Neil Druckmann
#Latest Stories
  1. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet in 'Last Stage of Production', Gameplay Reveal Coming Next Year
  2. Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Stock Wallpapers Spotted in Firmware Files, Hint at Possible Colourways
  3. Tron, Tether and Chainalysis Set Up Joint Task Force to Counter AI Crypto Fraud
  4. OpenAI Introduces Local API Processing in India for Eligible Businesses and Developers
  5. Oppo Find X11 Pro Max Could Borrow Flagship Features From the Cancelled Find X10 Ultra
  6. Apple Leaves Crypto Wallet Security Bug Unresolved in Latest iOS Update
  7. Samsung One UI 9.5 Update Said to Offer Redesigned Search Button for Phone App
  8. Samsung Galaxy XCover 8, XCover FR/Scan Camera Specifications Reportedly Leaked
  9. WhatsApp View Once Text Messages Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Beta Testers
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Price in India Reportedly Hiked by Rs. 3,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »