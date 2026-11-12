Naughty Dog is set to fully reveal its next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, next year. Studio head Neil Druckmann said in September that fans would get a proper look at the sci-fi adventure title in 2027. He has now shared a development update on Intergalactic, confirming the game was in the last “stage of production”.

In an interview at Comic Creators Block Party 2026 (via Push Square), Druckmann said that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet was at a stage where it was playable, but developer Naughty Dog was refining and polishing it.

“We've only teased it, so I can't talk too much about it,” Druckmann said. “But we're kind of like at the last stage of production where we can play it, and we're refining and polishing it. I can't wait to show it to the world.”

Intergalactic Gameplay Will Be Revealed in 2027

Druckmann reiterated that the studio would share more about the game in 2027, including gameplay details and story.

“We're going to show a lot of it next year. We're going to show gameplay, more of the story—I think that'll really surprise people, what they think the game is and what it actually is,” he said. Druckmann said the game was inspired by sci-fi themes and visuals from anime like Akira and Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The studio head also said that the full reveal next year would show some of the confirmed cast members of the game, including Tati Gabrielle, Tony Dalton, and Kumail Nanjiani. “We're probably going to show some of them next year, but a lot of it I want people to play the game and be surprised by who's in it.” Druckmann's comment suggests Intergalactic's cast may include some popular actors who haven't yet been confirmed by Naughty Dog.

In the interview, Druckmann reiterated that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet would feature deep gameplay systems while telling a cinematic story. He said the studio was putting learnings from its existing franchises like Jak and Daxter, Uncharted, and The Last of Us into the sci-fi title.

In September, Naughty Dog announced that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet would be fully revealed in 2027. The sci-fi title was revealed at The Game Awards 2024. Naughty Dog has not shared another look at the game in the two years since the reveal.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is in development for the PS5 and follows bounty hunter Jordan Mun (played by Tati Gabrielle) chasing a target on a hostile alien planet. The game is reportedly targeting launch in 2027.