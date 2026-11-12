Tron, Tether, and Chainalysis, a company that analyses blockchain data, have allied to monitor the theft of cryptocurrencies and enable the freezing of illicit funds by law enforcement agencies because cybercriminals now employ AI technology in their schemes. In an official statement dated November 12, the program, known as the Digital Crime Task Force, will target suspicious transactions of the USDT stablecoin of Tether on the Tron network. The partners will seek out criminal wallets, exchange intelligence with law enforcement authorities, and prevent fund transfers.

Chainalysis Report Highlights Growing Financial Impact of Artificial Intelligence-Driven Scams

The announcement comes after the end of a previous anti-crime collaboration between Tron, Tether and TRM Labs. This collaboration comprises three different firms involved in the crypto ecosystem through transactions and investigations. Chainalysis offers blockchain investigation services, while Tron offers the blockchain where many of the USDT transactions happen. Tether, being the issuer of the stablecoin, can freeze the tokens held in those identified wallets.

The firms noted that what matters to them is cutting down the amount of time between identifying suspicious activities and taking action against wallets associated with such criminal acts. It is possible that investigators will have to trace stolen cryptocurrencies through several transfers and exchanges in the course of the process. At this point, it becomes difficult to trace the flow of funds by the firms involved. According to Tron founder Justin Sun, the collaboration seeks to protect individuals who use USDT in transactions.

The tasks include investment scams, romance scams, exchange hacks, terrorist financing, and cryptocurrency thefts carried out by North Korean hackers. The companies have not yet made any statements about any asset freezes or any cases that have been concluded by the Digital Crime Task Force.

This news comes just days after Tron and Tether's earlier collaboration with blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs came to an end. The three companies launched the T3 Financial Crime Unit in September 2024 to identify and freeze cryptocurrency associated with suspected criminal activity.

This development comes after research by Chainalysis indicating that criminals are using artificial intelligence to imitate the contacts of the victims, making fake investment deals, and conducting fraud. According to the company's 2026 Crypto Crime Report, the scams involving AI were making 4.5 times more money per scam than those scams not associated with AI companies in 2025.

All operations involving AI vendors were provided funding to the tune of roughly $3.2 million (roughly Rs. 30.1 crore), while other operations saw only $719,000 (roughly Rs. 6.7 crore) in funding. The study also found that the annual growth rate of money entering impersonation scams was more than 1,400 percent.