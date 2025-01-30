NordVPN has unveiled a new VPN protocol on Thursday. Dubbed NordWhisper, the new tool is designed to avoid advanced network filters and make the VPN traffic look like regular web traffic. The latest protocol is based on web tunnel technology and it operates differently from traditional VPN traffic patterns. It is claimed to navigate network restrictions and provide users with secure and reliable internet access in challenging environments. The NordWhisper protocol is rolling out to users gradually.

How Does NordWhisper Work?

Through a blog post, NordVPN announced the rollout of NordWhisper. This new VPN protocol lets users connect to VPN servers from networks that usually limit traditional VPN traffic. It is based on Web tunnel technology that operates differently from existing VPN protocols like OpenVPN or WireGuard.

The new VPN protocol mimics regular web traffic to make it difficult for network filters to identify it. NordVPN says it blends in with ordinary internet activity bypass blocks while maintaining the same strong encryption and security as other VPN protocols.

NordWhisper is claimed to provide a smoother and more consistent browsing experience even in restrictive environments. NordVPN states that the new protocol is designed specifically for situations where traditional VPN protocols are blocked by advanced network filters. These filters are typically applied to prevent VPN usage and may be found in public Wi-Fi hotspots with security filters, like those at airports, cafes, conferences, or other locations with managed internet access.

NordVPN considers the new protocol as a step towards a more open internet. Windows, Android, and Linux users get access to the NordWhisper protocol first. It will reach more platforms gradually. Once it's available, users can opt for it from the VPN connection settings on the NordVPN app.