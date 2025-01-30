Google on Tuesday announced a new way for users to identify ‘trusted' apps and make informed choices on the Play Store. Consumer-facing VPN apps that meet the user privacy and safety standards will now appear with a verified badge, in compliance with the Mountain View-based technology company's Play safety and security guidelines. Currently, NordVPN and Aloha Browser are some of the apps which are available with the verified badge on the Google Play Store.

Verified Badge for VPN Apps

In a blog post, Google highlighted that its new verified badge for VPN apps complements existing features like Google Play Store banner for VPNs and Play's Data safety declaration. Verified VPN apps will now be highlighted in search results, on app details pages, and in a dedicated section listing approved VPNs. To earn the verified badge, apps must meet the following criteria:

Complete a Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) Level 2 validation Have an Organization developer account type Meet target API level requirements for Google Play apps Have at least 10,000 installs and 250 reviews Be published on Google Play for at least 90 days Submit a Data Safety section declaration, opting into: Independent security review, under ‘Additional badges'

Encryption in transit

Google Play's MASA AL2 Lab Evaluation

Photo Credit: Google

One of the first steps is to successfully undergo the Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) Level 2. Google's lab evaluates public versions of apps, provides assessment feedback and remediation steps for flagged issues directly to developers. While this doesn't guarantee approval, Google says fulfilling the aforementioned requirements “significantly” enhances the chances of earning the badge.

The company claims a verified badge can help developers enhance their app's credibility and attract more users. Currently, NordVPN, hide.me, and Aloha Browsers are some of the VPN apps on Google Play Store listed with the badge, helping them stand out in a “fairly crowded” marketplace.