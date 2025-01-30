Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Play Store Rolls Out Verified Badge for VPN Apps Focused on Privacy and Safety

Google Play Store Rolls Out Verified Badge for VPN Apps Focused on Privacy and Safety

NordVPN, hide.me, and Aloha Browsers are some of the VPN apps listed on Google Play Store with a verified badge.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2025 10:01 IST
Google Play Store Rolls Out Verified Badge for VPN Apps Focused on Privacy and Safety

Photo Credit: Google

'Trusted' VPN apps will now have a check mark on the app details page in Play Store

Highlights
  • Google says verified badge helps users identify trusted VPN apps
  • Verified apps will be highlighted in search results and app pages
  • Apps must pass MASA Level 2 and meet Play Store API requirements
Advertisement

Google on Tuesday announced a new way for users to identify ‘trusted' apps and make informed choices on the Play Store. Consumer-facing VPN apps that meet the user privacy and safety standards will now appear with a verified badge, in compliance with the Mountain View-based technology company's Play safety and security guidelines. Currently, NordVPN and Aloha Browser are some of the apps which are available with the verified badge on the Google Play Store.

Verified Badge for VPN Apps

In a blog post, Google highlighted that its new verified badge for VPN apps complements existing features like Google Play Store banner for VPNs and Play's Data safety declaration. Verified VPN apps will now be highlighted in search results, on app details pages, and in a dedicated section listing approved VPNs. To earn the verified badge, apps must meet the following criteria:

  1. Complete a Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) Level 2 validation
  2. Have an Organization developer account type
  3. Meet target API level requirements for Google Play apps
  4. Have at least 10,000 installs and 250 reviews
  5. Be published on Google Play for at least 90 days
  6. Submit a Data Safety section declaration, opting into:
    • Independent security review, under ‘Additional badges'
    • Encryption in transit

play store masa level 2 MASA AL2 Lab Evaluation

Google Play's MASA AL2 Lab Evaluation
Photo Credit: Google

One of the first steps is to successfully undergo the Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) Level 2. Google's lab evaluates public versions of apps, provides assessment feedback and remediation steps for flagged issues directly to developers. While this doesn't guarantee approval, Google says fulfilling the aforementioned requirements “significantly” enhances the chances of earning the badge.

The company claims a verified badge can help developers enhance their app's credibility and attract more users. Currently, NordVPN, hide.me, and Aloha Browsers are some of the VPN apps on Google Play Store listed with the badge, helping them stand out in a “fairly crowded” marketplace.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Play Store, Google Play Store Apps, VPN Apps, VPN, Google, Android
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro Tipped to Launch on March 4: Report
Budget 2025: Crypto Industry Seeks Digital Asset Innovation, Simple Tax Structure and More

Related Stories

Google Play Store Rolls Out Verified Badge for VPN Apps Focused on Privacy and Safety
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Sees Price Cut in India Following Galaxy S25 Launch
  2. Pioneer VREC-H120SC Dashcam Review: A Reliable Budget Dashcam
  3. Ola Will Launch Gen 3 Platform-Based Electric Scooter in India This Week
  4. Starlink Submits Acceptance of Licence Norms Ahead of India Launch: Report
  5. iPhone and Mac Models May Be Susceptible to Sensitive Data Theft: Report
  6. Titan Evolution Review: A Stylish Smartwatch at Affordable PriceÂ 
  7. Huawei Could Be Developing a Smartwatch With 3D Fingerprint Scanner
  8. Google Rolls Out Verified Badge for Trusted VPN Apps on Play Store
  9. Nothing Phone 3a Tipped to Get a Larger Screen Than Phone 2a
  10. WhatsApp's Latest Beta Drops Support for These iPhone Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Budget 2025: Crypto Industry Seeks Digital Asset Innovation, Simple Tax Structure and More
  2. Google Play Store Rolls Out Verified Badge for VPN Apps Focused on Privacy and Safety
  3. Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro Tipped to Launch on March 4: Report
  4. 1,200-Year-Old Pregnant Woman’s Sacrifice Unearthed in Ecuador's Manteño Period Burial
  5. Astronomers Discover 19 New Quasars Using DESI Legacy Surveys Data
  6. Vera C. Rubin Observatory to Detect Millions of Exploding Stars
  7. Microbes Uncovered in Amazon Peatlands Could Alter Global Carbon Dynamics
  8. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Reportedly Gets Its First Software Update With New 'Bud Return' Feature
  9. Samsung Lets Users Try Out Stable One UI 7.0 on Galaxy S24 FE via Remote Test Lab
  10. Mutant Cyanobacterium Chonkus Could Help Combat Climate Change with Carbon Storage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »