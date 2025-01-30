Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones are powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoCs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2025 19:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 series run One UI 7 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series includes base, Plus and Ultra variants
  • The handsets will get 7 OS upgrades and 7 years security updates
  • The Galaxy S25 series pre-orders are available via the official website
Samsung Galaxy S25 series was launched in India on January 22, with pre-orders going live on January 23. The series includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra handsets. The company has now detailed some of the pre-order benefits that customers in the country can enjoy. The phones are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC and ship with Android 15-based One UI 7. They are promised to get seven generations of OS as well as security updates. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Pre-Order Benefits

The company announced in a press release that customers pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in India can get benefits worth Rs. 21,000. They can enjoy a storage upgrade where they can get the 12GB + 512GB option at the price of the 12GB + 256GB variant. People who pre-order can also avail of Rs. 9,000 upgrade bonus and Rs. 7,000 cashback offers alongside a nine-month no-cost EMI option.

The price of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in India starts at Rs. 1,29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version, while the 512GB and 1TB variants are listed at Rs. 1,41,999 and Rs. 1,65,999, respectively.

Buyers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25+ can enjoy benefits worth Rs. 12,000, the company confirmed. Customers can also get the storage upgrade advantage, where they can bag the 512GB option at the price of the 256GB storage version. Both the 256GB and 512GB variants of the handset are available with 12GB of RAM and are priced at Rs. 99,999, and Rs. 1,11,999, respectively.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S25 buyers, particularly those who pre-order the handset, can get a Rs. 11,000 upgrade bonus as well as Rs. 7,000 cashback offers with a nine-month no-cost EMI option. The base model is priced at Rs. 80,999, and Rs. 92,999, respectively, for the 256GB and 512GB options paired with 12GB of RAM.

All Samsung Galaxy S25 series handsets are available for pre-order via the official website and physical stores. They come with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets, run on Android 15-based One UI 7 out-of-the-box and are promised seven OS upgrades. The Galaxy S25 Ultra also gets a display with Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection, which is claimed to be the industry's "first anti-reflective glass ceramic."

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India
El Salvador Makes Bitcoin Payments Voluntary for Private Sector Merchants to Comply with IMF Loan Conditions

