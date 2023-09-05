Technology News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Nvidia CEO, Discuss India’s AI Potential

PM Modi said that they spoke at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 5 September 2023 10:19 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational technology company that was founded in 1993

Highlights
  • Modi posted about the meeting on X, the social media app
  • Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector
  • Nvidia was co-founded by Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met CEO of American software firm Nvidia Jensen Huang and they talked at length about the "rich potential" India offers in the world of Artificial Intelligence.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Jensen Huang, the CEO of @nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI.

"Mr. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of India," the prime minister said.

Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational technology company that was founded on April 5, 1993, by Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem, with a vision to bring 3D graphics to the gaming and multimedia markets.

Jio Platforms is keen to lead efforts in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains, delivering the benefit of this new-age technology to Indian citizens, businesses and government, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said recently, promising "AI to everyone, everywhere."

Terming Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the most exciting frontier of growth for Jio, Ambani outlined ambitious plans on this front at the 46th AGM of Reliance Industries.

Ambani pledged the company's commitment to create up to 2,000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity, across both cloud and edge locations, while adopting sustainable practices and a greener future.

A global AI revolution is reshaping the world and intelligent applications will redefine and revolutionise industries, economies, and even daily life, sooner than expected, the RIL top honcho said.

To stay globally competitive, India must harness AI for innovation, growth, and national prosperity, he asserted.

