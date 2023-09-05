Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met CEO of American software firm Nvidia Jensen Huang and they talked at length about the "rich potential" India offers in the world of Artificial Intelligence.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Jensen Huang, the CEO of @nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI.

"Mr. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of India," the prime minister said.

Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Jensen Huang, the CEO of @nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI. Mr. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of… pic.twitter.com/zT6Cyrmk5z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2023

Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational technology company that was founded on April 5, 1993, by Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem, with a vision to bring 3D graphics to the gaming and multimedia markets.

Jio Platforms is keen to lead efforts in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains, delivering the benefit of this new-age technology to Indian citizens, businesses and government, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said recently, promising "AI to everyone, everywhere."

Terming Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the most exciting frontier of growth for Jio, Ambani outlined ambitious plans on this front at the 46th AGM of Reliance Industries.

Ambani pledged the company's commitment to create up to 2,000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity, across both cloud and edge locations, while adopting sustainable practices and a greener future.

A global AI revolution is reshaping the world and intelligent applications will redefine and revolutionise industries, economies, and even daily life, sooner than expected, the RIL top honcho said.

To stay globally competitive, India must harness AI for innovation, growth, and national prosperity, he asserted.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.