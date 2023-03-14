Technology News

PM Modi Meets Nokia CEO, Discusses India’s Digital Infrastructure, 5G journey, 6G Ambitions

"A fruitful meeting with Mr @PekkaLundmark in which we discussed aspects relating to technology and leveraging it for the welfare of society,” Modi said in a tweet.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 14 March 2023 11:16 IST
Photo Credit: Nokia

Lundmark said it was a privilege to meet Modi and discuss how Nokia is contributing to India's 5G journey

Highlights
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark
  • Nokia aims to lead the Indian market for private 5G networks
  • Ashiwini Vaishnaw hailed India's digital infrastructure endeavours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a "fruitful meeting" with Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark during which they discussed India's strides in building next-generation digital infrastructure.

In a tweet, Lundmark said it was a privilege to meet Prime Minister Modi and discuss how Nokia is contributing to India's 5G journey and next phase of digital transformation, and also how the firm intends to support India's 6G ambitions.

Tagging the Nokia CEO's tweet, Modi said, "A fruitful meeting with Mr @PekkaLundmark in which we discussed aspects relating to technology and leveraging it for the welfare of society." "We also discussed India's strides in building next generation digital infrastructure," the prime minister said on Twitter.

Last month, PM Modi had said that technology would help India achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047, outlining digital infrastructure being created to ensure that benefits of digital revolution reach all citizens. Modi also said technologies like 5G and AI (Artificial Intelligence) were leading conversations now and poised to transform areas like medicine, education, agriculture, and many other sectors.

Earlier this month, Union Minister of Communications Ashiwini Vaishnaw had also hailed the country's digital infrastructure endeavours, saying "what is unique about India's digital public infrastructure is that it is open source, interoperable, scalable, transferable, secure, and based on public-private partnership."

“India has made it a policy objective to ensure the benefits of the digital economy reach the last mile — this is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive growth," Vaishnaw had added.

