Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Push Artificial Intelligence Plans: Jio Promises AI to Everyone, Everywhere in India

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Push Artificial Intelligence Plans: Jio Promises AI to Everyone, Everywhere in India

Ambani pledged the company's commitment to create up to 2,000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity, across both cloud and edge locations.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 28 August 2023 17:04 IST
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Push Artificial Intelligence Plans: Jio Promises AI to Everyone, Everywhere in India

Photo Credit: Reuters

Ambani said Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the most exciting frontier of growth for Jio

Highlights
  • A global AI revolution is reshaping the world
  • To stay globally competitive, India must harness AI for innovation
  • Ambani said India has the scale, the data, and the talent

Jio Platforms is keen to lead efforts in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains, delivering the benefit of this new-age technology to Indian citizens, businesses and government, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday promising "AI to everyone, everywhere."

Terming Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the most exciting frontier of growth for Jio, Ambani outlined ambitious plans on this front at the 46th AGM of Reliance Industries.

Ambani pledged the company's commitment to create up to 2,000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity, across both cloud and edge locations, while adopting sustainable practices and a greener future.

A global AI revolution is reshaping the world and intelligent applications will redefine and revolutionise industries, economies, and even daily life, sooner than expected, the RIL top honcho said.

To stay globally competitive, India must harness AI for innovation, growth, and national prosperity, he asserted.

"Here is my promise to our countrymen. Seven years ago, Jio promised broadband connectivity to everyone, everywhere. We have delivered. Today Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere. And we shall deliver," he vowed.

Within the RIL group, talent pool and capabilities are being augmented to swiftly assimilate the latest global innovations in AI, especially the recent advances in generative AI.

"Looking ahead, Jio Platforms wants to lead the effort in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains, thereby delivering the benefit of AI to Indian citizens, businesses and government alike," he said.

India has the scale, the data, and the talent, Ambani noted.

"But we also need digital infrastructure in India that can handle AI's immense computational demands. As this sector expands, we stand committed to creating up to 2,000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity, across both cloud and edge locations...Over the next five years, we plan to shift most of our energy footprint in connectivity and digital services to green energy, which is not just eco-friendly but also lower cost," he said.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI, Artificial Intelligence, RIL, Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Jio
Jio AirFiber India Launch Date Set for September 19; Jio 5G Said to Cover Entire Country by December: Details
ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission to Launch From Sriharikota Port on September 2

Related Stories

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Push Artificial Intelligence Plans: Jio Promises AI to Everyone, Everywhere in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Could Be Lighter Than Last Year's Model Due to This Reason
  2. Vivo V29e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India at This Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut: See Design
  4. Jio AirFiber Set to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  6. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  7. Xiaomi X Series (2023) 65-inch Ultra-HD Smart TV (L65M8-A2IN) Review
  8. Realme GT 5 Debuts in China With Up to 24GB of RAM: Check Price
  9. Vivo V29e Expected to Debut in India at This Price
  10. iPhone 15 Pro May Arrive in These New Colours Instead of Gold and Purple
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission to Launch From Sriharikota Port on September 2
  2. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Push Artificial Intelligence Plans: Jio Promises AI to Everyone, Everywhere in India
  3. Jio AirFiber India Launch Date Set for September 19; Jio 5G Said to Cover Entire Country by December: Details
  4. Realme GT 5 With Up to 24GB of RAM, 240W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Feature Titanium Chassis That Cuts Weight by Nearly 8 Percent: Report
  6. PM Modi Backs Rules for Crypto, Says There’s No Point in Ignoring Technology
  7. iPad Pro Models With M3 Chip, OLED Displays, and Redesigned Magic Keyboard to Arrive in 2024: Mark Gurman
  8. Vivo V29e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Moto G54 5G Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 5 Launch: All Details
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Clings to $26,000 Mark Despite Minor Gains, Market Remains Volatile
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.