Technology News

Sony Quarterly Profit Slides 31 Percent as Movie Business Disappoints, PS5 Sales Bring Relief

Profit at its movies division plunged by two-thirds due to lower sales for television content as well as higher marketing costs.

By Reuters with inputs from Gadgets 360 | Updated: 9 August 2023 13:36 IST
Sony Quarterly Profit Slides 31 Percent as Movie Business Disappoints, PS5 Sales Bring Relief

Photo Credit: Reuters

Sony has said it expects to sell 25 million PlayStation 5 consoles this financial year

Highlights
  • Cumulative sales of the PS5 have topped 40 million
  • Sony’s film division has delayed a host of upcoming major releases
  • Analysts expect video games industry revenue to rise 2.6 percent in 2023

Japan's Sony on Wednesday said first-quarter profit tumbled due to weaker performances from its movies and financial businesses.

In April-June, operating profit slid 31 percent to JPY 253 billion ($1.8 billion or roughly Rs. 14,907 crore), in line with estimates.

Profit at its movies division plunged by two-thirds due to lower sales for television content as well as higher marketing costs after the company released more films in theatres.

Once a consumer electronics giant, the conglomerate has transformed itself to focus more on entertainment, developing movies, music and games. It is also a leading maker of image sensors.

In May, Sony said it is examining a partial spin-off of its financial unit, which includes life insurance and banking, as it looks to invest in its entertainment businesses.

Sony has said it expects to sell 25 million PlayStation 5 consoles this financial year, in what would be a record for a PlayStation device, following the easing of supply chain snarls.

Cumulative sales of the console have topped 40 million.

Nintendo last week reported it has sold 18.5 million units of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom since its release in May, helping driving sales of its aging Switch console.

Gaming market research firm Newzoo said Tuesday that global video games market would return to growth in 2023 on the back of strong sales of consoles such as Sony's PlayStation 5. Newzoo said it expects industry revenue to rise 2.6 percent to $187.7 billion (roughly Rs. 15,54,231 crore) in 2023, driven by a 7.4 percent rise in console sales in the year. Gaming revenue fell 5 percent in 2022, according to the research firm's data.

Last month, Sony's film division delayed a host of upcoming major releases in light of the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been taken off its planned March 29, 2024, release date. Spider-Man spinoff Kraven the Hunter, which was originally eyeing a release on October 6, has been pushed by almost a year to August 2024.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony Pictures, PS5, PlayStation 5
Strange Planet Web Series Review: Cute, and True to the Source Material

Related Stories

Sony Quarterly Profit Slides 31 Percent as Movie Business Disappoints, PS5 Sales Bring Relief
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3: See Here
  2. Realme 11 5G Will Launch Soon in India; RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  3. iPhone 15 Series USB Type-C Connectors, Purported Case Leak Ahead of Debut
  4. Imax and Laser Projection Cost More in Theatres, but It’s Worth It
  5. iPhone 16 Pro Models Might Include New Stacked Rear Sensors: Details
  6. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Scheduled to Launch in India on This Date
  7. WhatsApp Now Allows Users to Share Screen During Video Calls
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Models Tipped to Come With Higher Storage Options: Details
  9. OnePlus Open Could Launch in India At This Price
  10. Vivo V29e Renders Leaked; Tipped to Debut Later This Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Quarterly Profit Slides 31 Percent as Movie Business Disappoints, PS5 Sales Bring Relief
  2. Realme 11x 5G Leaked Image Shows Front Display, Flat Sides, and More: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Telephoto Camera Might Get a Massive Upgrade Over Galaxy S23 Ultra
  4. Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K Lift Take-Two Q1 Earnings to $1.2 Billion, FY 2025 Forecast Hints at GTA 6 Again
  5. Facebook Messenger Will Drop Support for SMS Messages in September: All Details
  6. Bitcoin and Ether Reap Small Profits, Losses Strike Some Altcoins Like Cosmos, Tron
  7. WhatsApp Rolls Out Screen Sharing and Landscape Mode for Video Calls: All Details
  8. iPhone 15 Series USB Type-C Connectors Leak Ahead of Launch, Purported Case Hints at Action Button
  9. The Little Mermaid Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for September 6
  10. Realme 11 5G India Launch Confirmed; RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.