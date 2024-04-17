Technology News
  PS5 Pro Said to Come With Improved Ray Tracing Performance as Developers Gear Up for Sony's High End Console

PS5 Pro Said to Come With Improved Ray-Tracing Performance as Developers Gear Up for Sony's High-End Console

Codenamed Trinity, the PS5 Pro will reportedly employ a “more powerful ray tracing architecture” with up to thrice the speeds of the standard PS5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 April 2024 15:32 IST
PS5 Pro Said to Come With Improved Ray-Tracing Performance as Developers Gear Up for Sony's High-End Console

Photo Credit: Sony

The Pro variant of the PS5 is expected to debut later this year

Highlights
  • Games on PS5 Pro could get a "Trinity Enhanced” (PS5 Pro Enhanced) label
  • Sony will continue to sell the regular PS5 alongside the Pro model
  • Developers can now reportedly order test kits of the PS5 Pro
Sony is said to be readying a Pro version of the PlayStation 5, a more powerful variant of its current-generation console. While the Japanese electronics giant has not yet confirmed the existence of the PS5 Pro, multiple leaks from credible sources have detailed the improvements coming to the console. Newly leaked documents have outlined the specifications for PS5 Pro, suggesting an upgraded console with vastly improved ray-tracing performance in demanding titles.

In documents outlining the PS5 Pro to game developers, Sony reportedly told developers to increase focus on ray-tracing features in games with the PS5 Pro. The documents, obtained by The Verge, also refer to a “Trinity Enhanced” (PS5 Pro Enhanced) label that could come with games that “provide significant enhancements.”

Just as previous leaks suggested, the report said, citing the documents, that GPU rendering on the PS5 Pro was expected to be “about 45 percent faster than standard PlayStation 5.”

Codenamed Trinity, the PS5 Pro will reportedly employ a “more powerful ray tracing architecture” with up to thrice the speeds of the standard PS5. The leaked documents reportedly suggest that Sony will continue to sell the regular PS5 alongside the Pro model, with future titles expected to launch in a single package for both consoles. Older games could be patched to bring up the performance to match the PS5 Pro hardware.

Aside from the documents that list the full specifications of the PS5 Pro, The Verge's report also cited sources familiar with Sony's plans, claiming that the PlayStation parent had already begun asking developers to ensure their upcoming games were compatible with the PS5 Pro, with a larger focus on delivering ray-tracing improvements. According to the report, Sony expects every game submitted to certification in August to be supported on the PS5 Pro. Additionally, developers can now reportedly order test kits of the PS5 Pro, too.

As previously reported by Insider Gaming, the PS5 Pro will come with the same eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU as the standard PS5, but with a high frequency mode that targets clock speeds of up to 3.85GHz, Sony reportedly said in the new documents. Developers will be able to choose between the standard 3.5GHz mode and the “high CPU frequency mode” at 3.85GHz. Additionally, the upcoming console will also get improvements to the system memory.

Previous leaks had claimed that the PS5 Pro would also feature up to three times the computational power of PS5 — 33.5 teraflops of single-precision compute power compared to the PS5's 10.28 teraflops.

The Pro variant of the PS5 is expected to debut later this year, most likely during the holiday season to boost sales. Sony launched the slim version of the PS5, which comes with a detachable disc drive, in India earlier this month.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

  • Good
  • DualSense is great
  • Very powerful
  • Reduced loading times
  • Friendlier storage expansion
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
  • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
  • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
  • No "Quick Resume", as on Xbox Series X
  • Limited backward compatibility
  • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • SSD storage amount is restrictive
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim

HDD 1TB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Further reading: PS5 Pro, PS5, Sony, PlayStation, PlayStation 5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
