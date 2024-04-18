Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut was announced for PC in March, with the port arriving on Steam and Epic Games Store on May 16. Developers Nixxes Software have now revealed the system requirements for the title, along with details of cross-play, a new PlayStation overlay and Trophy support. The Sony-owned studio, which recently ported Horizon Forbidden West Complete edition to PC, said that the game will run well on older hardware, as well.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday, Nixxes detailed the graphics presets, ranging from ‘Very Low' to ‘Very High', and matching hardware requirements for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PC. It's worth noting that the game will run on 8GB of RAM at its lowest setting, whereas Horizon Forbidden West on PC required at least 16GB of RAM to play across all graphical presents.

High-end Nvidia RTX 40 series or AMD 7000 series graphics cards will be required to run the game at 60 fps on ‘Very High' settings with 4K resolution. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will take up 75GB of storage space, with Nixxes recommending SSD storage for ‘Medium' and above graphical presents.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PC system requirements

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-7100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Performance: 720p at 30 fps (Very Low)

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

Performance: 1080p at 60 fps (Medium)

High

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800

Performance: 1440p at 60 fps / 4K at 30 fps (High)

Very High

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

Performance: 4K at 60 fps (Very High)

In addition to the system requirements, Nixxes also announced that the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut port will be the first PlayStation title on PC that uses a new PlayStation overlay. The overlay essentially brings the PlayStation interface, familiar to players on PS4 and PS5, to PC. Once signed in through their PlayStation Network account, players can access their PlayStation Friends list, Trophies, Settings, and Profile on PC via the PlayStation interface.

In addition to full support for Achievements on Steam and the Epic Games Store, PC players will also be able to earn PlayStation Trophies just like on PS5 and PS4. Nixxes confirmed that Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PC will come with the same Trophy set as the PS5 version of the game. The PlayStation overlay, however, is an optional feature for both the single player campaign and Legends mode in the game. To bring up the PlayStation overlay, PC players can look for it in the in-game menu or press the “SHIFT +F1” shortcut on their keyboard while playing.

The PlayStation overlay on PC

Photo Credit: Nixxes Software

Further, Ghost of Tsushima on PC will support cross-play for the cooperative online multiplayer Legends mode, where Windows players will be able to team up and voice chat with PS4 and PS5 players.

Nixxes had previously confirmed when announcing the Ghost of Tsushima PC port that the game would be fully optimised for ultra-wide monitors, supporting 21:9, 32:9 and 48:9 resolutions, allowing for triple monitor set-ups.

Upscaling techniques like Nvidia DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3 and Intel XeSS are also supported to boost framerates. The image quality can be further enhanced with Nvidia DLAA or AMD FSR 3 Native AA. The port also comes with extensive controller support, including the PlayStation DualSense controller with support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Ghost of Tsushima was first released exclusively on the PS4 in 2020. The Director's Cut version, which includes the Iki Island expansion, came out in 2021. The game is currently up for pre-order on Steam and Epic Games Store, priced at Rs. 3,999.

