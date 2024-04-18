Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PC System Requirements Revealed, Will Support PlayStation Trophies

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PC System Requirements Revealed, Will Support PlayStation Trophies

The new PlayStation overlay will let players access their Friends list, Trophies, Settings and Profile on PC.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 April 2024 13:31 IST
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PC System Requirements Revealed, Will Support PlayStation Trophies

Photo Credit: Nixxes Software/Sucker Punch/ Sony

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will take up 75GB of storage space on PC

Highlights
  • Ghost of Tsushima was first released exclusively on the PS4 in 2020
  • The game will feature cross-play support with PS4 and PS5
  • PC gamers can earn PlayStation Trophies in addition to Steam Achievements
Advertisement

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut was announced for PC in March, with the port arriving on Steam and Epic Games Store on May 16. Developers Nixxes Software have now revealed the system requirements for the title, along with details of cross-play, a new PlayStation overlay and Trophy support. The Sony-owned studio, which recently ported Horizon Forbidden West Complete edition to PC, said that the game will run well on older hardware, as well.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday, Nixxes detailed the graphics presets, ranging from ‘Very Low' to ‘Very High', and matching hardware requirements for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PC. It's worth noting that the game will run on 8GB of RAM at its lowest setting, whereas Horizon Forbidden West on PC required at least 16GB of RAM to play across all graphical presents.

High-end Nvidia RTX 40 series or AMD 7000 series graphics cards will be required to run the game at 60 fps on ‘Very High' settings with 4K resolution. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will take up 75GB of storage space, with Nixxes recommending SSD storage for ‘Medium' and above graphical presents.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PC system requirements

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-7100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Performance: 720p at 30 fps (Very Low)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

Performance: 1080p at 60 fps (Medium)

High

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800

Performance: 1440p at 60 fps / 4K at 30 fps (High)

Very High

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

Performance: 4K at 60 fps (Very High)

In addition to the system requirements, Nixxes also announced that the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut port will be the first PlayStation title on PC that uses a new PlayStation overlay. The overlay essentially brings the PlayStation interface, familiar to players on PS4 and PS5, to PC. Once signed in through their PlayStation Network account, players can access their PlayStation Friends list, Trophies, Settings, and Profile on PC via the PlayStation interface.

In addition to full support for Achievements on Steam and the Epic Games Store, PC players will also be able to earn PlayStation Trophies just like on PS5 and PS4. Nixxes confirmed that Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PC will come with the same Trophy set as the PS5 version of the game. The PlayStation overlay, however, is an optional feature for both the single player campaign and Legends mode in the game. To bring up the PlayStation overlay, PC players can look for it in the in-game menu or press the “SHIFT +F1” shortcut on their keyboard while playing.

ps interface ps overlay

The PlayStation overlay on PC
Photo Credit: Nixxes Software

Further, Ghost of Tsushima on PC will support cross-play for the cooperative online multiplayer Legends mode, where Windows players will be able to team up and voice chat with PS4 and PS5 players.

Nixxes had previously confirmed when announcing the Ghost of Tsushima PC port that the game would be fully optimised for ultra-wide monitors, supporting 21:9, 32:9 and 48:9 resolutions, allowing for triple monitor set-ups.

Upscaling techniques like Nvidia DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3 and Intel XeSS are also supported to boost framerates. The image quality can be further enhanced with Nvidia DLAA or AMD FSR 3 Native AA. The port also comes with extensive controller support, including the PlayStation DualSense controller with support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Ghost of Tsushima was first released exclusively on the PS4 in 2020. The Director's Cut version, which includes the Iki Island expansion, came out in 2021. The game is currently up for pre-order on Steam and Epic Games Store, priced at Rs. 3,999.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut, Ghost of Tsushima PC System Requirements, PC, PS5, PS4, Sony, Nixxes Software, Sucker Punch, PlayStation, Ghost of Tsushima
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Altstore PAL With Annual Subscription, Free Delta Nintendo Emulator Launched in Europe

Related Stories

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PC System Requirements Revealed, Will Support PlayStation Trophies
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G With PolarAce Imaging System Debuts
  2. Google Pixel 8a Could Be Offered in These Colourways
  3. Vivo T3x 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official With This Price Tag
  4. Stable Diffusion 3 AI Image Models with These Features Are Now Available
  5. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PC System Requirements Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Plus Tipped to Sport Smaller Screen Compared to iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 16 Plus
  2. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PC System Requirements Revealed, Will Support PlayStation Trophies
  3. Altstore PAL With Annual Subscription, Free Delta Nintendo Emulator Launched in Europe
  4. Stable Diffusion 3, Turbo Models Are Now Available via Stability AI Developer Platform API
  5. Crypto Mining Operations Face Crackdown in Norway With New Regulations for Data Centres
  6. Google Pixel 8a Leaks in New Renders, Shows Off Four Colour Options
  7. Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, PolarAce Imaging System Launched
  8. Microsoft OneNote App for Apple Vision Pro With Hands-Free Note Taking, Virtual Keyboard Support Launched
  9. Threads Testing Real-Time Search Results for Some Users, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri Confirms
  10. World’s First AI Influencer Pageant 'Miss AI' Announced; Judging Criteria and Prizes Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »