Sony has revealed the slate of games joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in April. In the coming weeks, PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier members will get access to deep-sea exploration RPG Dave the Diver, Metroidvania action title Tales of Kenzera: Zau, indie platformer Animal Well, open-world racing title Crew 2, action platformer Raji: An Ancient Epic and more. Most of these games will be available on the PS Plus catalogue on April 16. Tales of Kenzera: Zau and Animal Well, on the other hand, will join the service as day-one launch titles on April 23 and May 9, respectively.

April's lineup of PS Plus Game Catalog titles was confirmed on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday. Both Dave the Diver and Tales of Kenzera: Zau were revealed as Game Catalog titles for April earlier this month.

Developed by Mintrocket, Dave the Diver made quite a splash when it was released last year on PC. A Nintendo Switch port followed, and the game will finally arrive on PlayStation consoles on April 16 as part of the PS Plus catalogue. Dave the Diver features a colourful pixel art style and puts players into the swimfins of Dave, the eponymous diver who explores the sea during the daytime to catch exotic fish and then helps run a sushi joint in the night with the day's catch. As Dave, players dive into the depths of the Blue Hole with a harpoon gun in hand, fighting off dangers, finding treasures and exploring the sea. At nighttime, players must help run a bustling sushi restaurant, providing unique dishes and exceptional service to their customers. Dave the Diver will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

This month's lineup of Game Catalog titles is full of smaller, indie games. Animal Well, a cute but dark pixel-art style Metroidvania platformer developed by a one-person team of Billy Basso, arrives as a day-one launch title on May 9. In it, players take control of a shapeless blob, explore intricate levels and encounter a number of animal spirits. Aside from platforming, the game includes a fair number of puzzles. Animal Well will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier subscribers on PS5.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau is another Metroidvania platformer that arrives as a day-one launch title on April 23. First announced earlier this month for PS Plus Game Catalog, Tales of Kenzera: Zau is a narrative-focussed 2.5D action platformer where players take control of the titular Zau, a young warrior seeking the God of Death. Its gameplay and visuals echo Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown from earlier this year, with fast-paced action combat and intricate platforming. Tales of Kenzera: Zau will be available on PS5.

Continuing the trend of indie action platformers, Raji: An Ancient Epic, developed by Indian studio Nodding Heads Games, also joins the PS Plus catalogue this month. The game is inspired by Indian mythology and lets players take on mythical beasts and demons as the eponymous protagonist Raji searches for her little brother. Raji features plenty of puzzles and sports a distinct art style and will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Aside from Animal Well and Tales of Kenzera: Zau, all new PS Plus Game Catalog titles will be playable starting April 16. Do note that Game Catalog titles cannot be added to your game library and are only accessible till the time they are available on the service.

Late last month, Sony also announced the PS Plus monthly free games for April, available to subscribers across all tiers. These include Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends and Skul: The Hero Slayer. The three free games are live right now on the service and can be added to your game library till May 6.

Here's the full list of games arriving on PS Plus Game Catalog this month for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members, starting April 16.

Additionally, Sony also announced the list of games coming to its PS Plus Classics catalogue this month, available only to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. These include original PlayStation versions of Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire and MediEvil.

PlayStation Plus Extra subscription starts at Rs. 749 per month in India, while the Deluxe tier subscription costs Rs. 849 per month.

