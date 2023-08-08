Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Global Video Gaming Revenue Expected to Hit $187.7 Billion in 2023 as Console Sales Rise by Over 7 Percent

Global Video Gaming Revenue Expected to Hit $187.7 Billion in 2023 as Console Sales Rise by Over 7 Percent

PlayStation maker Sony said in July it expects to sell 25 million units of PS5 consoles this year, a record for any PlayStation devices.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 August 2023 14:37 IST
Global Video Gaming Revenue Expected to Hit $187.7 Billion in 2023 as Console Sales Rise by Over 7 Percent

US consumer spending on video-game hardware was up by 23 percent in the first half of 2023

Highlights
  • Global video-games market is expected to rise 2.6 percent
  • Gaming revenue fell 5 percent in 2022
  • Mobile games to account for 50 percent of global gaming revenues in 2023

The global video games market would return to growth in 2023 on the back of strong sales of consoles such as Sony's PlayStation 5, according to gaming market research firm Newzoo.

Newzoo said it expects industry revenue to rise 2.6 percent to $187.7 billion (roughly Rs. 15,54,231 crore) in 2023, driven by a 7.4 percent rise in console sales in the year. Gaming revenue fell 5 percent in 2022, according to the research firm's data.

"Many highly anticipated delayed titles launched in 2023, with more scheduled for release in H2 (second half), and the supply of new consoles has finally caught up to demand," said Newzoo analyst Tom Wijman.

PlayStation maker Sony said in July it expects to sell 25 million units of PS5 consoles this year, a record for any PlayStation devices, as supply chain issues ease.

Market research firm Circana said US consumer spending on video game hardware was up by 23 percent in the first half of 2023. But spending on video game content was flat during the period, as gamers stuck with proven franchises such as Activision Blizzard's "Call of Duty".

Earlier this month, "Apex Legends" publisher Electronic Arts forecast downbeat net bookings for the September quarter due to lower in-game spending on items such as character skins. However, the company maintained its 2024 bookings forecast as it expects to debut "EA Sports FC", its football franchise game, in September.

Newzoo expects mobile games to account for nearly 50 percent of global gaming revenues in 2023 even as privacy policies of Apple and Google hamper their monetization.

Newzoo also said cloud gaming, which allows gamers to stream titles directly on devices irrespective of their technical specifications, has the potential to rack up 43.1 million paying users by the end of the year. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023   

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, PlayStation 5, PlayStation
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Release Date Set for November 10
Worldcoin Office Searched in Nairobi, Kenyan Authorities Confiscate Stored Records: Report

Related Stories

Global Video Gaming Revenue Expected to Hit $187.7 Billion in 2023 as Console Sales Rise by Over 7 Percent
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3: See Here
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Models Tipped to Come With Higher Storage Options: Details
  3. iPhone 16 Pro Models Might Include New Stacked Rear Sensors: Details
  4. OnePlus Open Could Launch in India At This Price
  5. iPhone 15 Could Face Challenges Despite New Hardware Upgrades: Report
  6. Vivo V29e Renders Leaked; Tipped to Debut Later This Month
  7. Netflix Subscription Plans Detailed: Price, Features, Devices, More
  8. Google Pixel 8 Series Likely to Launch in These Storage, Colour Options
  9. Oppo A58 4G With 33W Fast Charging Launched in India at This Price
  10. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Worldcoin Office Searched in Nairobi, Kenyan Authorities Confiscate Stored Records: Report
  2. Global Video Gaming Revenue Expected to Hit $187.7 Billion in 2023 as Console Sales Rise by Over 7 Percent
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Release Date Set for November 10
  4. Apple Testing M3 Max MacBook Pro Chip With 16-Core CPU, 40-Core GPU: Mark Gurman
  5. Snapchat Said to Be Under Scrutiny From UK Watchdog Over Underage Users
  6. Amazon Said to Meet US FTC Next Week Ahead of Potential Antitrust Lawsuit: Details
  7. Oppo A58 4G With 33W SuperVOOC Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Norway Regulator to Fine Facebook Parent Meta $98,500 per Day Over Privacy Breaches From August 14
  9. Red Dead Redemption Is Coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch on August 17, No PC Release in Sight
  10. Bitcoin Price Fails to Reach $30,000, Popular Altcoins Such as DOGE, ADA Saw Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.