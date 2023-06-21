Technology News

Teleperformance Signs $185 Million Deal With Microsoft to Launch Generative AI Tool

Teleperformance hosts conference calls, maintains pay and salary accounts, and provides automated translations to clients.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 June 2023 10:59 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Using Microsoft's Azure OpenAI, TP GenAI is claimed to automate simple, low-value tasks

  • Teleperformance employs 410,000 staff in 170 countries
  • Teleperformance will host a virtual meeting with its AI experts today
  • Generative AI is claimed to boost efficiency and customer experience

France's Teleperformance signed a $185 million (roughly Rs. 697 crore) deal with Microsoft to launch its proprietary TP GenAI, the outsourcing group said on Tuesday, ahead of its artificial intelligence investor day.

Teleperformance will host on Wednesday a virtual meeting with its AI experts to let investors peek behind the curtains of its efforts in the AI race.

The company claims generative AI — algorithms such as ChatGPT that can be used to create new content including audio, text and simulations — will boost efficiency, accuracy and customer experience.

Teleperformance, which employs 410,000 staff in 170 countries, hosts conference calls, maintains pay and salary accounts, and provides automated translations to clients.

Using Microsoft's Azure OpenAI, TP GenAI will "help automate simple, low-value tasks and enable our staff to focus on what matters most," the firm said in a statement, adding that some of its existing AI-powered tools are already based on Azure technology.

It said that a pilot of TP GenAI has seen up to a 25 percent reduction in call handling time, a 20 percent reduction in email response times, a 90 percent improvement in accurately addressing customer needs, a 35 percent increase in sales conversions, and near real-time insights on customer interactions.

As digital developments are rapidly changing the call centre industry, Teleperformance appointed on Monday its president of transformation Bhupender Singh as deputy chief executive.

This follows the agreement to buy rival Majorel for EUR 3 billion (roughly Rs. 26 crore) in April, which will make it the sector's top actor with annual revenue of EUR 12 billion (roughly Rs. 1,07,514 crore).

Teleperformance said at the time that it predicts that 20 percent to 30 percent of its processes will be automated within the next three years.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Further reading: Teleperformance, Microsoft, AI, Generative AI
