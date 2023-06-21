Technology News

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI Plans App Store For AI software: Report

OpenAI's proposed marketplace could compete with app stores run by Salesforce and Microsoft.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 June 2023 10:05 IST
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI Plans App Store For AI software: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman disclosed potential plans during a meeting with developers in London last month

Highlights
  • ChatGPT was released in November last year
  • Hundreds of businesses have adopted ChatGPT to automate tasks
  • App store might help OpenAI's technology reach a broader customer base

OpenAI, creator of the widely popular chatbot ChatGPT, plans to launch a marketplace that will allow developers to sell their AI models built on top of its own AI technology, news site the Information reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of discussions at the company.

Enterprise customers using ChatGPT often tailor the technology to their specific uses, which range from identifying financial fraud from online transaction data to answering questions about specific markets based on internal documents. According to the news report, makers of such models could offer them to other businesses through OpenAI's proposed marketplace.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman disclosed the potential plans during a meeting with developers in London last month, the report said.

Such a marketplace could compete with app stores run by some of the company's customers and technology partners — including Salesforce and Microsoft — and help OpenAI's technology reach a broader customer base.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Information also reported that two of the company's customers, Aquant, which makes software that manufacturers use to guide customers through device maintenance and repairs, and education app maker Khan Academy, might be interested in offering their ChatGPT-powered AI models on OpenAI's marketplace.

Since its release late last year, hundreds of businesses have adopted ChatGPT to automate tasks and increase efficiency. Companies are also racing to offer their customers new tools and capabilities based on the AI software's advanced large language models (LLMs).

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, OpenAI App Store, Khan Academy, Aquant
Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Activision CEO on Witness List for Hearing on FTC Bid to Block Merger
Teleperformance Signs $185 Million Deal With Microsoft to Launch Generative AI Tool

Related Stories

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI Plans App Store For AI software: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teased to Take Place in July: Details
  2. Infinix Launches Limited-Edition Note 30 Pro Model: All Details
  3. Realme 11 Pro Series Update Disables Data Collection Feature After Backlash
  4. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped: All Details
  5. Netflix Changes Its Viewership Measurement System for Better Transparency
  6. Here's What the Charging Cable for the Nothing Phone 2 Will Look Like
  7. Boult Crown R Pro Smartwatch Launched in India for This Price
  8. OpenAI App Store for AI Software May Launch Soon
  9. Infinix Zero 30 5G Specifications Tipped by Multiple Certification Listings
  10. Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Specifications Surface on Benchmark Website
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12R Specifications, Design and Colour Options Leak via China Telecom Listing: Report
  2. Chingari Lays Off 20 Percent of Its Workforce as Part of Organisation Restructuring
  3. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Crosses $28,600 Mark, Overall Crypto Chart Sees Profits
  4. Google Acknowledges Android Bug That Incorrectly Showed WhatsApp Accessing Microphone, Issues Simple Fix
  5. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Float in Losses; Underdog Altcoins Leo, Stellar See Gains
  6. Netflix Changes Its Viewership Measurement System, Wednesday Surpasses Stranger Things 4 in All-Time Rankings
  7. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Update Disables Enhanced Intelligent Services Setting After Backlash
  8. Teleperformance Signs $185 Million Deal With Microsoft to Launch Generative AI Tool
  9. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  10. ChatGPT-maker OpenAI Plans App Store For AI software: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.