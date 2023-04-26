Technology News

UPSRTC Ticketing Website Hacked, May Take Up to 10 Days to Get Restored

The online ticketing system will be restored in all 20 areas and 115 depots of UPSRTC in a phased manner over the next 7-10 days, the statement said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 26 April 2023 19:35 IST
UPSRTC Ticketing Website Hacked, May Take Up to 10 Days to Get Restored

The website was hacked by foreign hackers around 2 am on Wednesday

Highlights
  • M/s Orion Pro is the company which manages the website
  • The government has decided to do a third party security audit
  • The company has also filed a case at its headquarters in Navi Mumbai

Cyber thugs hacked the ticket booking website of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) early Wednesday and it will take up to 10 days to completely restore it, the government said. The website was hacked by foreign hackers around 2 am due to which the ticketing system was affected and efforts are underway to restore it, the government said in a statement.

M/s Orion Pro, the company managing the website, has deployed a team of experts to recover data from the website and has sought a week's time to set up a new server to restore the online ticketing services, it said.

The company has also filed a case in this matter at its headquarters in Navi Mumbai.

The online ticketing system will be restored in all 20 areas and 115 depots of UPSRTC in a phased manner over the next 7-10 days, the statement said.

"The transport corporation's buses are being operated through manual ticketing, so that the operation of the buses is not affected. Regional officers have been asked to monitor bus stands and depots for 24 hours," it said.

The government has decided to do a third party security audit for all the applications and web portals managed by the company, it said. 

A few days ago, unidentified persons hacked into the official website of the civic body in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Friday, an official said. The website of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) was hacked into and messages were posted on the site.

“The NMC website was hacked into this morning. However, the data has been recovered and the site is being monitored now. A probe has been initiated in the matter,” deputy municipal commissioner Vijaykumar Munde said at the time.

 

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: UPSRTC, website hack, cyber thugs, cyber hack
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro Design Could Be Similar to Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: All Details
UPSRTC Ticketing Website Hacked, May Take Up to 10 Days to Get Restored
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. UPSRTC Ticketing Website Hacked, May Take Up to 10 Days to Get Restored
  2. MG Comet EV With 230km Driving Range Launched in India: See Price
  3. Poco F5 India Launch Will Take Place on This Date; Price Tipped
  4. Google Pixel 7a Renders Have Been Leaked Again: See Design, Colours
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  6. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  7. Realme 11 Series Set to Launch on May 10: All You Need to Know
  8. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Debut in India: Check Out Price, Specifications
  9. Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro With Curved Display Debuts in India: Check Price
  10. Opera One Early Access Developer Version Rolls Out: How to Download
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Monthly, Quarterly Subscription Prices Hiked; Cost of Annual Plan Remains Unchanged: Report
  2. UPSRTC Ticketing Website Hacked, May Take Up to 10 Days to Get Restored
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro Design Could Be Similar to Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: All Details
  4. Google Meet Rolls Out Full HD Video Option for Google One Subscribers, Other Paid Workspace Users on Web
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Tipped to Feature “Folder-Shaped” Cover Display
  6. Apple iPad Health App in Development Alongside AI-Backed Emotion Tracking and Health Coaching: Bloomberg
  7. The Equalizer 3 Trailer: Denzel Washington Embarks on a Vengeful Journey in the Final Chapter
  8. Delhi High Court Dismisses Cricket NFT Marketplace Rario's Plea Against Rival Striker: Details
  9. UK Regulator Blocks Microsoft’s $69 Billion Takeover of Activision Blizzard Over Cloud Gaming Concerns
  10. Uber Reserve Now Available in More Cities, Rides Can Be Booked Upto 90 Days in Advance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.