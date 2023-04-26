Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro and Galaxy Watch 6 are expected to go official in the coming months alongside the next generation of foldable smartphones. It was rumoured earlier this week that the Galaxy Watch 6 series would be powered by a new Exynos W980 SoC. Now, another leak suggests that Galaxy Watch 6 Pro will bring back a much requested design element. It is also tipped to feature narrow borders and could be more or less the same as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in terms of design.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), known for his reasonably accurate leaks about unannounced Samsung devices, recently tweeted the design details of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro. According to the tipster, the upcoming wearable's design follows in the footsteps of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung is said to bring back the rotating bezel for the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro, the tipster suggests. The company ditched this hardware feature with the launch of Galaxy Watch 5 series and went with a digital bezel. The reason for the return of the rotating bezel was not mentioned. It is said to feature narrow borders as well.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series models are said to be powered by a new Exynos W980 SoC. The outgoing Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 series feature Exynos W920 SoC. The upcoming models are said to come with a curved glass design, instead of a flat one.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series went official during the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event in August last year. The price of the Galaxy Watch 5 starts at Rs. 27,999, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro starts at Rs. 44,999.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro runs on WearOS 3.5-based One UI Watch 4.5. It has a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 450x450 pixels resolution. The wearable comes preloaded with a BioActive sensor and temperature sensor.

