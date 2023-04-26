Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro Design Could Be Similar to Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: All Details

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro is said to feature narrow borders.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 April 2023 19:22 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is powered by Exynos W920 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series could go official in July
  • Samsung replaced rotating bezel with digital bezel last year
  • The upcoming models are said to come with a curved glass design

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro and Galaxy Watch 6 are expected to go official in the coming months alongside the next generation of foldable smartphones. It was rumoured earlier this week that the Galaxy Watch 6 series would be powered by a new Exynos W980 SoC. Now, another leak suggests that Galaxy Watch 6 Pro will bring back a much requested design element. It is also tipped to feature narrow borders and could be more or less the same as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in terms of design.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), known for his reasonably accurate leaks about unannounced Samsung devices, recently tweeted the design details of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro. According to the tipster, the upcoming wearable's design follows in the footsteps of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung is said to bring back the rotating bezel for the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro, the tipster suggests. The company ditched this hardware feature with the launch of Galaxy Watch 5 series and went with a digital bezel. The reason for the return of the rotating bezel was not mentioned. It is said to feature narrow borders as well.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series models are said to be powered by a new Exynos W980 SoC. The outgoing Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 series feature Exynos W920 SoC. The upcoming models are said to come with a curved glass design, instead of a flat one.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series went official during the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event in August last year. The price of the Galaxy Watch 5 starts at Rs. 27,999, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro starts at Rs. 44,999.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro runs on WearOS 3.5-based One UI Watch 4.5. It has a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 450x450 pixels resolution. The wearable comes preloaded with a BioActive sensor and temperature sensor. 

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Snappy UI
  • Accurate step and distance tracking
  • SpO2 and body composition tracking
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Only Bixby assistant
  • Expensive
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) review
Strap Colour Black, Silver
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Google Meet Rolls Out Full HD Video Option for Google One Subscribers, Other Paid Workspace Users on Web
UPSRTC Ticketing Website Hacked, May Take Up to 10 Days to Get Restored

