Technology News

YouTube Faces Criminal Complaint for 'Spying' on Users While Detecting Ad Blockers: Report

A privacy consultant has alleged that YouTube has violated Ireland's computer abuse law by detecting ad blockers on users' computers.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 November 2023 20:21 IST
YouTube Faces Criminal Complaint for 'Spying' on Users While Detecting Ad Blockers: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Szabo Viktor

YouTube's global crackdown on users with ad blocking extensions began a few weeks ago

Highlights
  • YouTube recently stopped users with ad blockers from viewing videos
  • The ad blocker detection mechanism involves running scripts in a browser
  • A privacy consultant has filed a complaint against the purported spyware
Advertisement

YouTube could face criminal charges in Europe for allegedly spying on users, according to a report. The Alphabet-owned video streaming platform recently introduced restrictions on ad blockers on the service, preventing users who used specific browser extensions from viewing videos. A privacy consultant, who has deemed Google's new system to block ads 'spyware', is now preparing a complaint against Google under Irish law, for detecting ad blockers on users' computers, weeks after filing a civil complaint with the Irish Data Protection Commission.

Privacy consultant Alexander Hanff is filing a complaint against YouTube under Ireland's computer abuse law, The Register reports. Ireland's National Police have reportedly acknowledged the consultant's complaint and sought more information. According to Hanff, the video streaming service's browser interrogation system — tracking scrips that are designed to identify ad blockers in use on a browser — is the equivalent of spying on citizens in the EU.

Last month, YouTube began cracking down on ad blockers globally, pushing users to either allow ads on the video streaming platform, or opt for the company's YouTube Premium subscription. Days after informing users that the use of ad blockers would not be permitted on the service, the company raised the price of YouTube Premium subscriptions in seven countries — existing subscribers have a three-month grace period before they will be charged the new subscription fee, according to the company.

Hanff also told The Register that he believed the script used by YouTube to detect ad blockers was deployed with one purpose — to monitor his behaviour (whether ads were allowed to load in his browser) without his knowledge or authorisation — deeming it spyware.

According to the report, the consultant opted to file a criminal complaint against the search giant due to regulators' abysmal track record of enforcing the Privacy and Electronic Communications Directive (or ePrivacy Directive) that came into force in 2002.

Hanff's decision to file a criminal complaint comes shortly after he filed a civil complaint with the Irish Data Protection Commission against the video streaming platform's new browser interrogation service. Google must now provide a response to the commission regarding the claims made by the privacy consultant, according to the report.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, Privacy, EU, YouTube Ad Blockers, Ad Free YouTube
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Honor Magic 6 Series to Support Upgraded Satellite Communication, Deeper AI Integration

Related Stories

YouTube Faces Criminal Complaint for 'Spying' on Users While Detecting Ad Blockers: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline, Renders, Specifications Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Renders Suggest Familiar Design: See Here
  4. OnePlus Watch 2 Renders Surface Online; Specifications Tipped
  5. Here’s How Much It Costs Apple to Make the iPhone 15 Pro Max
  6. Oppo A2 With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Goes Official: See Price
  7. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Now Available in This New Colour Variant: See Price
  8. Oppo Reno 11 Series, Honor 100 Series Could Launch on This Date
  9. Samsung Galaxy M44 Specifications Revealed via Official Listing
  10. GTA 6 Trailer Is Coming in Early December, Rockstar Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Faces Criminal Complaint for 'Spying' on Users While Detecting Ad Blockers: Report
  2. Apple to Launch Refreshed iPad Air, iPad Pro Models in Two Display Sizes in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Honor Magic 6 Series to Support Upgraded Satellite Communication, Deeper AI Integration
  4. Apple Allegedly Testing iPhone 16 Pro Prototype With Hole-Punch Display
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Alleged Renders Suggest Minor Design Tweaks From Galaxy S23 Ultra
  6. Red Magic 9 Pro Series Launch Date Set for November 23; Key Specifications, Features Tipped
  7. Growing Metaverse Platform Zep Chooses Near Protocol to Create Games, Boost Userbase
  8. Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire Gets New Trailer at Netflix Geeked Week
  9. Apple Vision Pro 2 Specifications Leak, Could Feature Redesigned Rear Strap: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy M44 Listed on Official Site, Specifications Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »