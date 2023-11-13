Honor Magic 6 series is expected to launch soon. The lineup is likely to include a base and a Pro model. It is said to succeed the Honor Magic 5 series that was unveiled at the MWC 2023 event in Barcelona, Spain, earlier this year in February. The company has already confirmed a few key details of the models. Now, in an event in China, a company official has confirmed that the purported smartphones are likely to sport some upgraded features.

Honor CEO Zhao Ming reposted a Weibo post quoting Honor General Manager Li Kun, which said that the company has made significant advancements in the area of satellite communication. The announcement was made at the 2023 Digital Ecosystem Satellite Mobile Communications Industry Development Forum in China.

Kun explains that Honor's new work solves major technical issues involving the antenna size, call duration, and overall communication experience and allows users to have a seamless experience with “the smallest antenna size, the most stable signal, and the most power-efficient operation” (translated from Chinese).

Tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the Honor Magic 6 lineup models are likely to carry miniaturised satellite chips with “low-power call and heat dissipation technology” (translated from Chinese). The leak added that the Oppo Find X7 series models are also likely to carry these chips.

Previously, Honor had confirmed that the Magic 6 lineup would carry phones powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoCs. They will also be equipped with a Magic Capsule feature, which looks like Apple's Dynamic Island and claims to allow users to open up an app or engage with any kind of content on the handset by staring at the right spot. The series will also come with an inbuilt AI-supported chatbot, Yoyo, which is said to work like Google's Bard.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.