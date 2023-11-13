Technology News

Honor Magic 6 Series to Support Upgraded Satellite Communication, Deeper AI Integration

Honor Magic 6 series is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 November 2023 18:00 IST
Honor Magic 6 Series to Support Upgraded Satellite Communication, Deeper AI Integration

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 6 series is expected to succeed the Honor Magic 5 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 6 series is expected to launch soon
  • The lineup is likely to come with a base and a Pro model
  • The Honor Magic 6 will have a virtual assistant called Yoyo
Honor Magic 6 series is expected to launch soon. The lineup is likely to include a base and a Pro model. It is said to succeed the Honor Magic 5 series that was unveiled at the MWC 2023 event in Barcelona, Spain, earlier this year in February. The company has already confirmed a few key details of the models. Now, in an event in China, a company official has confirmed that the purported smartphones are likely to sport some upgraded features.

Honor CEO Zhao Ming reposted a Weibo post quoting Honor General Manager Li Kun, which said that the company has made significant advancements in the area of satellite communication. The announcement was made at the 2023 Digital Ecosystem Satellite Mobile Communications Industry Development Forum in China.

Kun explains that Honor's new work solves major technical issues involving the antenna size, call duration, and overall communication experience and allows users to have a seamless experience with “the smallest antenna size, the most stable signal, and the most power-efficient operation” (translated from Chinese).

Tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the Honor Magic 6 lineup models are likely to carry miniaturised satellite chips with “low-power call and heat dissipation technology” (translated from Chinese). The leak added that the Oppo Find X7 series models are also likely to carry these chips.

Previously, Honor had confirmed that the Magic 6 lineup would carry phones powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoCs. They will also be equipped with a Magic Capsule feature, which looks like Apple's Dynamic Island and claims to allow users to open up an app or engage with any kind of content on the handset by staring at the right spot. The series will also come with an inbuilt AI-supported chatbot, Yoyo, which is said to work like Google's Bard.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor Magic 6 Series to Support Upgraded Satellite Communication, Deeper AI Integration
