Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Play Store Saw Over 600 Million Malware, Malicious App Downloads in 2023: Kaspersky

Google Play Store Saw Over 600 Million Malware, Malicious App Downloads in 2023: Kaspersky

These infected apps include mini-game ads that collect user data, Minecraft clones, aps that promise monetary rewards, and more.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 November 2023 13:02 IST
Google Play Store Saw Over 600 Million Malware, Malicious App Downloads in 2023: Kaspersky

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google Play hosts over three million apps

Highlights
  • Google Play saw 25 million downloads for malicious Minecraft clones
  • Chinese spyware apps had over 1.5 million downloads
  • Apps with mini-game ads that harvest data had over 451 million downloads
Advertisement

Google boasts of robust security rules for its Play Store, promising safe downloads and strict action against malicious apps for users. But, with millions of applications hosted on the store front, there's also a considerable amount of malicious content that can harm Android users. Now, prominent cybersecurity and anti-virus firm Kaspersky has claimed that Android users downloaded malware from Google's Play Store over 600 million times in 2023. These infected apps include mini-game ads that collect user data, Minecraft clones, aps that promise monetary rewards, and more.

According to a report compiled by Kaspersky, citing various other reports and sources, malicious developers have found new ways to bypass Google's security checks to list their apps on the Play Store. The firm found different kinds of infected content and applications downloaded via the storefront, that pose a serious security threat to Android users. The biggest defaulter turned out to be suspicious apps with in-app mini-game ads that harvest data, with over 451 million downloads. According to the report, a malware called SpinOk was found infecting over a 100 apps on the store this year, showing up as in-app mini games promising monetary rewards while collecting user data.

The report also noted over a 100 million downloads for apps infected with hidden ads and over 35 million downloads for ad-riddled clones of the popular game Minecraft. Thirty-eight Minecraft clones with hidden adware were found on Play Store this year, the report said. Mojang's Minecraft, a sandbox-style survival game, has over 50 million downloads on the Play Store and is thus a major target for bad actors.

Additionally, suspicious apps that promise monetary rewards also racked up 20 million downloads. These primarily include apps posing as health and activity trackers that promise lucrative rewards for completing physical activity goals. The report also mentioned over 40 apps, which were downloaded 2.5 million times, infected with background adware.

Two file manager apps with a total of 1.5 million downloads were also found collecting user data, despite claiming that they don't do so. These spyware apps were reportedly sending key user data like contacts, location, photos, audio, video and more to servers in China.

Kaspersky experts also found Play Store apps infected with the Fleckpe subscription Trojan. These apps, when downloaded and run, would install a malicious payload on the user's smartphone that collected country and cellular operator information. The malware then opened Web pages with paid subscriptions in the browser and maliciously subscribed the user to services.

The report also mentioned 50,000 downloads of an iRecorder screen recording app for Android. The app, which was uploaded to the Play Store in 2021, comes with a malicious code that makes the app record sound from the smartphone microphone every 15 minutes and send to the server of the developers.

Earlier this year, Kaspersky had found a cybersecurity threat that targeted iPhone users via a malicious iMessage attachment. The threat didn't require users to do anything and utilised an iOS vulnerability to install a spyware that took complete control of device and user data.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Play, Play Store, Malware, Apps, Android, Kaspersky
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Specifications Leaked Again; Price Range Also Tipped

Related Stories

Google Play Store Saw Over 600 Million Malware, Malicious App Downloads in 2023: Kaspersky
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline, Renders, Specifications Leaked
  3. OnePlus Watch 2 Renders Surface Online; Specifications Tipped
  4. Here’s How Much It Costs Apple to Make the iPhone 15 Pro Max
  5. iPhone SE 4 Will Reportedly Feature an Upgraded Design Based on This iPhone
  6. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Now Available in This New Colour Variant: See Price
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Series, Honor 100 Series Could Launch on This Date
  8. Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Key Specifications Tipped; May Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  9. Apple Is Offering AirPods at 50 Percent Off With iPhone 14: Check Deal
  10. iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Hopes AI-Infused iOS 18 Update Will Help Sell iPhone 16 Series Lacking Major Hardware Upgrades: Gurman
  2. Threads Users Can Now Stop Their Posts From Being Suggested on Facebook, Instagram
  3. Oppo A2 With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  5. Google Play Store Saw Over 600 Million Malware, Malicious App Downloads in 2023: Kaspersky
  6. Google Set to Delete Inactive Google Accounts by December: All You Need to Know
  7. Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro Renders, Specifications Leaked; Said to Launch in December
  8. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Specifications Leaked Again; Price Range Also Tipped
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at Over $37,000, Most Cryptocurrencies Managed to Mint Profits
  10. OnePlus Watch 2 Renders, Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »