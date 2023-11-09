Google launched its generative AI-infused Search Generative Experience (SGE) in the US earlier this year and expanded the AI search tool to India and Japan in August. Now, Google is expanding SGE to more than 120 new countries and territories, the search engine giant said in a blog post Wednesday. SGE is also getting support for four new languages along with a few new upgrades and features that make the AI-powered search tool more interactive.

Search Labs and SGE in English is rolling out to over 120 new countries and territories across the globe, including Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, Indonesia, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, starting Wednesday, Google said in its blog post. Generative AI-powered Search will now also support Spanish, Portuguese, Korean and Indonesian languages.

Search Labs allows Google users to test new tools on Search, including SGE, and is available on the Google app on both Android and iOS. To enable it, users can open the Google app on their phones, tap the beaker-shaped Search Labs icon on top left and enable the SGE tool in the next page. For now, Search Labs and SGE is rolling out in the new countries only on Google Chrome desktop, with Google app access to be enabled over the coming week.

SGE is also bringing a few new features, including easier follow-up questions, AI-powered translation help, and more definitions for topics like coding, Google said. Users can now ask follow-up questions directly from the search results page. They can also view their previous queries and search results as they are exploring a topic. The follow-up update will be rolling out initially in English in the US over the coming weeks.

Additionally, translation feature is getting an update that will underline words in search phrase that could have multiple meanings. Users can select a specific meaning of the said word to get an accurate translation. According to Google, this AI-powered translation capability will roll out soon in the US for English-to-Spanish translations, with support for more countries and languages arriving in the near future.

Google is also expanding its definitions feature that launched in August. Initially available for topics like science, economics, or history, interactive definitions feature in AI overviews is being extended to new topics like coding and health information. This update will also be available first in English in the US, starting next month

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.