Technology News

YouTube Premium Price Raised in Seven Countries Following Crackdown on Ad Blockers

Existing YouTube Premium customers will be charged the previous subscription cost for “at least three extra months”.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 November 2023 11:52 IST
YouTube Premium Price Raised in Seven Countries Following Crackdown on Ad Blockers

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Szabo Viktor

YouTube is making it much more difficult for users to block ads on the platform

Highlights
  • YouTube Premium price is being hiked in multiple countries
  • New subscribers will have to pay the raised costs right away
  • YouTube is also cracking down on the use of ad blockers
Advertisement

YouTube Premium is set to get more expensive in multiple countries as the Google-owned streaming platform looks to increase revenues from subscribers. The company recently began rolling out a mechanism to prevent users with ad blockers from accessing the service. Customers who are already paying for YouTube Premium will have a grace period of three months before they will have to pay the new monthly subscription. YouTube Premium subscribers get access to ad-free videos, the ability to watch videos or listen to music in the background, and enhanced full-HD video streaming.

On Thursday, the streaming service emailed customers in seven countries (via 9to5Google) that the price of a YouTube Premium subscription would be increased. The prices of both the audio-only YouTube Music Premium tier has also been raised, along with the main Premium subscription. The email mentions that the new pricing for YouTube Premium went into effect on November 1.

The countries where YouTube Premium is getting more expensive include Argentina, Australia, Austria, Chile, Germany, Poland, and Turkey. Existing customers will continue to be charged the old pricing for “at least three extra months” while new subscribers will have to pay the new price, according to the company's email.

Pricing for YouTube Premium in India remains unchanged for the moment, and the firm currently charges subscribers Rs. 129 per month after a three-month trial, while the prepaid monthly option costs Rs. 139. Similarly, the three-month subscription costs Rs. 399, while an annual subscription to YouTube Premium costs Rs. 1,290. 

Earlier this week, Google confirmed it was cracking down on ad blockers, effectively blocking the use of tools that block ads on the service. Users who have an adblocking extension enabled will see a pop up that says “Video playback is blocked unless YouTube is allowlisted or the ad blocker is disabled” — while asking them to subscribe to YouTube Premium, or allow ads on the streaming platform.  

“The use of ad blockers violate YouTube's Terms of Service. We've launched a global effort to urge viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium for an ad free experience. Ads support a diverse ecosystem of creators globally and allow billions to access their favourite content on YouTube,” the platform's official statement read at the time.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube Premium, YouTube Premium price increase, YouTube Premium price, YouTube Premium ad blocking, Ad blockers, Block ads youtube, Block youtube ads
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Moto G Power 5G (2024) Design Renders Leaked, Expected to Launch Soon
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Convicted of Multi-Billion Dollar Fraud

Related Stories

YouTube Premium Price Raised in Seven Countries Following Crackdown on Ad Blockers
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom V Flip Review: Flipping Without Breaking the Bank
  2. These Motorola Phones are Discounted During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023
  3. These Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Will Receive Android 14 With One UI 6
  4. Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Could Arrive in These Seven Colour Options
  5. OnePlus 12 Camera Details, Samples Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. iQoo 12 Pro Features Revealed Ahead of November 7 Launch
  7. Moto G Power 5G (2024) Design Renders Leaked, Could Launch Soon
  8. Apple Watch SE 2 Price Drops by Nearly Rs. 10,000 During Amazon Sale
  9. Google Pixel 8 Users Complain About Poor Battery Life and More: Details
  10. YouTube Premium Set to Get More Expensive in These Seven Countries
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Files Patent Describing New Ways to Mount Its S Pen to a Foldable Device: Report
  2. Instagram Rolling Out Stories-Like Song Lyrics Feature to Reels
  3. iPhone Sales Help Apple Beat Q4 Estimates, Holiday Forecast Disappoints Amid Weak iPad, Wearables Demand
  4. Vivo X100 Camera Details Leak Ahead of November 13 Launch, Might Get Sony IMX920 Primary Sensor
  5. YouTube Premium Price Raised in Seven Countries Following Crackdown on Ad Blockers
  6. FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Convicted of Multi-Billion Dollar Fraud
  7. Moto G Power 5G (2024) Design Renders Leaked, Expected to Launch Soon
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options; Some Galaxy S24 Models to Use Exynos Chips
  9. Poco F6 Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Imminent Launch in India Expected
  10. Lies of P Developer Confirms DLC With Two Concept Images, Full-Fledged Sequel, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »