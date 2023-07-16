Amazon's Prime Day Sale 2023 is almost over and it is your last chance to grab great deals and offers on the latest smartphones. The Prime Day Sale will end at 11:59 pm after a two day run. We've compiled a list of the best camera phones that were available at a discounted price during the Prime Day Sale. You can buy these products using the link mentioned below. There's still time for the sale to end, so we would recommend that you hurry up and check out the deals.

Apple iPhone 14

Apple's iPhone 14 is the latest non-pro model that you can buy right now. The iPhone 14 comes equipped with a 12-megapixel primary camera and another 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, both of which can shoot videos up to 4K 60 fps natively and slow motion videos at 240 fps in 1080p. You also have the option of choosing the kind of look you want for your pictures using Photographic Styles.

iPhone 14 sports a dual-rear camera setup

The iPhone 14 supports technologies such as Deep Fusion and Smart HDR 4, and features Portrait Mode with Depth control, and plenty more to up your photography game. It sports a 12-megapixel front camera, which can also record videos at 4K 60 fps. The iPhone 14 can be bought for just Rs. 66,999 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Buy Apple iPhone 14

OnePlus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11 5G features a triple-rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. The smartphone can shoot videos up to 8K at 24 fps. It has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and videos.

OnePlus 11 5G uses Sony's IMX890 sensor for the Primary 50-Megapixel camera

OnePlus has partnered with the camera manufacturer Hasselblad to curate filters that replicate the Hasselblad camera look. The OnePlus 11 5G can be bought for as low as Rs. 55,749 with bank offers.

Buy OnePlus 11 5G

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

Our third pick is the Samsung Galaxy S23, the youngest sibling in the current Samsung Galaxy S series. Samsung Galaxy S23 features a triple-rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with a 12-Megapixel front camera. The smartphone comes equipped with features like Night Portrait, RAW image capture, Pro mode for images, HEVC video recording and a lot more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G sports Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

It can record videos up to 8K 30 fps and can do slow-motion videos up to 960 fps. The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G can be purchased for Rs. 69,998 after using bank offers.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

Fourth on our list is last year's flagship by OnePlus, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G sports a triple-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 150-degree field of view and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G uses Sony's IMX789 sensor for 48-Megapixel Primary Camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G can shoot videos at up to 8K 24 fps and Slow motion videos up to 240 fps in 1080p. For selfies, the smartphone sports a 32-megapixel front camera. Consumers can buy the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G at Rs. 52,749 after using bank offers.

Buy OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

iQoo 9 Pro 5G

Lastly, we have the IQoo 9 Pro 5G on this list. The iQoo 9 Pro 5G comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, another 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 16-megapixel telephoto camera.

iQoo 9 Pro 5G can shoot videos up to 8K 30 fps

The smartphone features a 16-megapixel front camera. It can shoot videos at up to 8K 30 fps. The main and the telephoto cameras, both feature OIS. The front camera can record videos at up to 1080P 30 fps and features electronic stabilisation. The iQoo 9 Pro 5G can be bought for Rs. 43,790 after using the bank offers.

Buy iQoo 9 Pro

All of the above-mentioned prices can change at any point during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, so it is better to grab these deals asap! For more deals like these and all things tech, keep following Gadgets360.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.