Technology News

Acer Swift Go 14 Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs: Price, Specifications

The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) weighs 1.32 kilograms and measures 14.9mm.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 December 2023 18:34 IST
Acer Swift Go 14 Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Swift Go seen in a grey colourway

Highlights
  • Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) claims to offer battery life up to 12.5 hours
  • The laptop carries an eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad
  • The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) features up to 2.8K 14-inch OLED panel
Advertisement

Acer Swift Go 14 was refreshed with Intel's new Core Ultra chipsets. The company touts it to be "one of the first devices in the market" with these chips. Intel recently launched its Ultra Core processors that are equipped with Intel AI Boost Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that is claimed to improve onboard AI functions. Notably, Asus also launched its Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) laptop, whereas Samsung introduced the Galaxy Book 4 series, all of which also come equipped with the new Intel Core Ultra CPUs.

Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) price, availability

The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) will be available in North America in January 2024 starting at $799.99 (roughly Rs. 66,400), and in EMEA in December, starting at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,09,000). The company also noted that the exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. It did not confirm any details about the India launch.

Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) specifications, features

The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) comes with 14-inch display options of up to 2.8K resolution (2,880 x 18,000 pixels) OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and VESA Display HDR True Black 500 certification. It is also available with a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 12,000 pixels) OLED screen.

The laptop is also offered with processor options of up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H chipsets with a dedicated AI engine. It is an Intel Evo Edition platform laptop and is said to offer improvements to instant wake, and fast charging. It is also claimed to boost the laptop's battery life to up to 12.5 hours.

This refreshed Acer Swift Go 14 also carries a 1440p QHD webcam with Acer PurifiedVoice technology and Acer PurifiedView to help remove unwanted background noise and enhance the users' video conferencing experience. The laptop is also equipped with two USB Type-C ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, and one MicroSD card slot. 

The aluminium chassis of the Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) weighs 1.32 kilograms and measures 14.9mm. It features an eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad and supports Wi-Fi 6E and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio connectivity.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) Laptop

Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x18000 pixels
Processor Intel Core
Weight 1.32 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-72, Acer Swift Go 14 Intel Core Ultra, Acer Swift Go 14 price, Acer Swift Go 14 specifications, Intel Core Ultra, Acer
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Asus ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro Renders Leak Online Alongside Key Specifications
Acer Swift Go 14 Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Storm 5G Teased to Launch Soon; Price in India, SoC Leaked
  2. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Confirmed to Be Available in India via These Sites
  3. Infinix to Unveil Two New Charging Technologies at CES 2024
  4. Vivo V30 Lite Key Specifications Surface via Google Play Console Listing
  5. Poco C65 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: See Price
  6. Vivo X100 Pro and X100 Debut Globally With MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 SoC
  7. Classic GTA Trilogy Now on Android, iOS Phones Via Netflix Games
  8. iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and More Get Price Cuts on Imagine Store: See Deals
  9. Oppo Find X7, Find X7 Pro Specifications Tipped Online
  10. Google May Launch Pixel-Exclusive AI Assistant Pixie With Pixel 9 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Death Stranding Movie in Development From A24 and Hideo Kojima
  2. Acer Swift Go 14 Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs: Price, Specifications
  3. Asus ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro Renders Leak Online Alongside Key Specifications
  4. Apple Said to Bring iPad and MacBook With OLED Screens, No Timeline for Foldable iPad: Report
  5. Lava Storm 5G Teased to Launch Soon; Price in India, SoC Leaked
  6. Google Reportedly Working on Pixie, a Pixel-Exclusive AI Assistant Said to Launch With Pixel 9 Series
  7. Vivo S18 Pro, Vivo S18 and Vivo S18e With AMOLED Screens, 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. The Creator, Starring John David Washington, Is Set to Release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 20
  9. Asia’s Line Messaging App Plans to Expand into NFT Ecosystem, Bags Millions in Investment
  10. Intel Announces Core Ultra, Xeon Processors for PCs and Servers in Bid to Join AI Gold Rush
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »