Acer Swift Go 14 was refreshed with Intel's new Core Ultra chipsets. The company touts it to be "one of the first devices in the market" with these chips. Intel recently launched its Ultra Core processors that are equipped with Intel AI Boost Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that is claimed to improve onboard AI functions. Notably, Asus also launched its Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) laptop, whereas Samsung introduced the Galaxy Book 4 series, all of which also come equipped with the new Intel Core Ultra CPUs.

Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) price, availability

The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) will be available in North America in January 2024 starting at $799.99 (roughly Rs. 66,400), and in EMEA in December, starting at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,09,000). The company also noted that the exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. It did not confirm any details about the India launch.

Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) specifications, features

The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) comes with 14-inch display options of up to 2.8K resolution (2,880 x 18,000 pixels) OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and VESA Display HDR True Black 500 certification. It is also available with a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 12,000 pixels) OLED screen.

The laptop is also offered with processor options of up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H chipsets with a dedicated AI engine. It is an Intel Evo Edition platform laptop and is said to offer improvements to instant wake, and fast charging. It is also claimed to boost the laptop's battery life to up to 12.5 hours.

This refreshed Acer Swift Go 14 also carries a 1440p QHD webcam with Acer PurifiedVoice technology and Acer PurifiedView to help remove unwanted background noise and enhance the users' video conferencing experience. The laptop is also equipped with two USB Type-C ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, and one MicroSD card slot.

The aluminium chassis of the Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) weighs 1.32 kilograms and measures 14.9mm. It features an eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad and supports Wi-Fi 6E and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio connectivity.

